Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to get back on track with a win over the lowly Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing 12-point loss to the Utah Jazz, which entered Wednesday’s game with just two wins on the season. But the loss, which snapped L.A.’s nine-game winning streak hasn’t cooled the momentum around Doncic, who has firmly placed himself as the frontrunner of the early-season NBA MVP race.

Lakers Superstar Reigns Supreme Entering Friday’s Game

Doncic, who has come close to winning the MVP award multiple times in his career, perhaps feels this is the year to finally capture the trophy. The 27-year-old All-NBA guard is off to a rocketing start, averaging a career high in points and achieving his best percentages from the 3-point line and the free-throw line. That is among the few reasons why Doncic once again ranked No. 1 on NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder released Friday.

“If there’s a defense equipped to slow the Slovenian, the 2026-27 season hasn’t seen it yet,” writer Shaun Powell wrote. “Probably because it might not exist, given how Dončić has repelled every resistance attempt thrown his way. He’s on pace to have his finest season, and that bar is raised pretty high. He’s closing in on 40 points per game at the one-month mark. That’s impressive, and it doesn’t take into account how he dominates in other offensive areas, mainly with his passing, which discourages double-teams. Dončić will either hit the open jumper or the open man.”

What could help Doncic’s early MVP case if he is able to continue helping the Lakers rack up wins in the absence of star guard Austin Reaves, who has been sidelined since bruising his left heel in last week’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers are off to their best start in years, and Doncic’s play has been a big reason why. L.A. has rattled off wins in 13 of its first 16 games, with a nine-game winning streak baked in between.

There’s a chance Doncic keeps the Lakers on top of the Western Conference entering their Nov. 27 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs and fellow MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama. If Doncic puts together an elite performance and leads L.A. to a win against the Spurs, he’ll effectively have a choke-hold on this year’s Michael Jordan trophy, though there is still plenty of basketball left to play this season.

Doncic’s Chief Rival

For some, this year’s MVP has been Wembayama, who ranked second on this week’s ladder.

The 22-year-old Spurs star, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the favorite to claim the award again this season, is only beginning to come into his own as he captains the 13-3 Spurs, who recently strung together a 12-game winning streak.

While Wembanyama’s numbers are off the charts this season — 28.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.9 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game in 16 appearances — it may be hard for the voters to look past the potentially historic scoring average Doncic could finish the season with.