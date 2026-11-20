The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to seek further roster improvements in the coming months. There are no reported plans from the front office, but early impressions from the season indicate that moves could be explored especially to get stronger depth.

One position that needs depth is the center spot as the potential look without Walker Kessler is not too promising.

In a trade proposed by a Fanspo.com user, the Lakers will acquire a pair from the Dallas Mavericks in a direct trade.

Lakers receive: Moussa Cisse and Max Christie

Mavericks receive: Bronny James and Adou Thiero plus second-round picks in 2032 and 2033

Both James and Thiero have been speculated to be moved in the offseason. That stance may not change given their very limited contributions this season. The same can be said for Cisse and Christie in Dallas although the latter is just seeing a dip in minutes from previously rather than limited minutes.

Lakers Trade Proposal Lands Former Draft Pick, Backup Center

The Lakers are limited in what they can do before the trade deadline. They don’t have an abundance of draft assets which means they have to move pieces with less impact on the roster. Luckily, they have that in players like Thiero, James, Jaden Hardy and even rookie Cameron Carr. Close to half of their roster is averaging single-digit minutes at the moment.

In this proposal, James and Thiero will be moved. Both players are on relatively cheap deals that could entice the Mavs to trade. They will be receiving roughly $4.5 million in salaries for both players. The Lakers will be gaining more in Cisse and Christies but not significantly different.

The Lakers will also utilize two second-round selections in this deal as Christie is a high-utility asset. He is young and has the potential to be a decent backcourt depth.

Christie was selected by the Lakers as the 35th pick in 2022. He played two full seasons before being traded midway through his third in the trade that brought in Luka Doncic from Dallas.

How Potential Additions Will Help the Lakers Roster

Cisse had a decent season last year despite splitting time between the NBA and G League. He averaged 13.9 minutes per game but still put up 5.7 rebounds. Despite re-signing him this summer, his minutes have dropped drastically as Dallas added some new frontcourt pieces.

The Lakers could do with a center and a cheap one that can contribute. There is Kevon Looney but the veteran has been pushed further down in the rotation and after him, it’s just a makeshift option with either Sandro Mamukelashvili or Jarred Vanderbilt both of whom are not natural centers.

Christie offers extra outside shooting and creation in the backcourt. The Lakers will be getting more than just having Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes as the direct backup to Doncic or Reaves in offensive output.

Both are not revolutionary additions, but Cisse and Christie will leave the Lakers feeling better about their roster after the deadline.





