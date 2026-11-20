The Los Angeles Lakers dotted their i’s and crossed their t’s all offseason. They will likely do the same as the NBA trade deadline gets closer.

The Lakers are enjoying their best start to a season in years, with the team winning 13 of its first 16 games and in a tie with the defending West champion San Antonio Spurs for the first seed in the conference.

Although L.A. has had a promising start and is making a strong early impression as a legitimate NBA championship contender, there are holes on the roster that general manager Rob Pelinka could look to patch up before the deadline to make deals strikes in February.

Lakers’ Path to Acquiring Long-Linked Wing Appears as Open as Ever

It feels like everyone is a Lakers target. The NBA trade rumor mill often makes it seem like every good-to-great player could wind up in L.A. someday. But in the case of New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, there has been more than mere speculation dating back multiple years. According to Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, the Lakers could land Jones if they actually pursued a trade.

“Jones’ role with the Pelicans is shrinking, he is delivering another season of underwhelming offensive production, and a raise on his contract is about to kick in next year,” Rovenchuk wrote. “Those are all things that point toward plummeting value. That should be music to the ears of his potential suitors. If the Lakers, with their limited trade capital, want to count themselves among those teams, this could prove to be their best shot. It just becomes a matter of whether Rob Pelinka wants to take it.”

While the opportunity to acquire Jones might be there, especially if the Pelicans have greatly reduced their asking price for the 28-year-old wing, Jones’ production has declined since the start of last season. He may be an upgrade for the Lakers no matter what, but whether a deal makes sense would perhaps come down to just how much L.A. would have to shovel over to land Jones.

L.A. Could Go After Player of Jones’ Ilk, But There’s a Bigger Priority

Averaging just 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.4 minutes per game in 16 appearances this season, Jones is certainly not playing like a player who is still owed over $82 million on his contract. Surrendering assets to acquire Jones is one thing; trading for a non-elite player who is set to earn that much money over the next few years is a tall ask.

Could L.A. still explore a trade for Jones? Maybe. But not before they patch up their gaping hole in the frtoncourt.

“The more pressing need for the Lakers this season would be adding a backup center,” Rovenchuk wrote. “A potential deal for Jones would likely prove to be secondary at this point. That is due to the effectiveness of the Lakers’ committee on the wings this season. Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, Quentin Grimes, and company have all delivered some form of dependability for Los Angeles. The need for Jones is no longer as pressing.”

All indications are that the Lakers will look to add a big man as priority No. 1, with The Athletic’s Dan Woike recently reporting that the team is exploring the market for a center.

Finding Walker Kessler’s back up will go a long way in rounding out the roster around Luka Doncic. From there, L.A. can weigh whether giving up its remaining tradeable assets for another potential upgrade is worth paying the price.