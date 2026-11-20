The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back on the win column on Friday, when they host the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena.

It’s an NBA Cup group stage game, with the Lakers looking to improve their 1-1 record in West Group C.

The Lakers are coming off a 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz, which snapped their nine-game losing streak. It was a rough outing for the Lakers since the Jazz were very short-handed and were one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Luka Doncic‘s 30-point scoring streak also ended after he was limited to just 29 points on 28 shots.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Sacramento Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. They only have two players on the report: Austin Reaves and Quentin Grimes.

Reaves remains out due to a left heel contusion and bone bruise, suffered on November 11 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He will miss his fifth consecutive game, which allows Grimes to continue to flourish in the starting lineup.

Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters on Thursday that Reaves doesn’t have a timetable for a return. However, Redick described Reaves’ latest progress from his injury as “went well.”

As for Grimes, the guard is listed on the injury report but is tagged as available. He is wearing a splint on his right finger, an injury that happened on November 8 against the Detroit Pistons.

Grimes missed two games because of it, but he has been balling ever since. He is averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals on 57.4 percent shooting from the field and 63.3 percent from 3-point range in his last three games.

Lakers This Season

Despite their loss to the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers are tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 13-3. The Lakers are technically second in the standings behind the San Antonio Spurs due to tiebreaker rules, though the season remains long.

Luka Doncic is having an MVP-like season, averaging 38.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He’s also the second favorite to win the award behind Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs.

As a team, the Lakers have the second-best offense in the NBA, averaging 120.9 points per game. Their defense still needs work, allowing 114.4 points per game, which is 17th in the league.

They are also 24th in rebounding and 25th in assists per game, so there’s plenty of work to be done if they want to be real contenders in the West.