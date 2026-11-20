The Los Angeles Lakers have a decision to make on Bronny James. Though he did play two minutes in the team’s recent loss to the Utah Jazz, it was his first appearance in a week, and just his seventh on the year.

This season, James is averaging just 1.1 points and 2.7 minutes per game, and while he was sent down to the G League on one brief occasion, it didn’t result in him getting more playing time under head coach JJ Redick.

In what was expected to be the biggest season of his career, James’ numbers are down across the board for the Lakers. With his development coming to a halt, Los Angeles needs to decide what to do with the third-year guard. He isn’t getting much action, so at this point, cutting ties with the 22-year-old might be the best move for a team that wants to maximize its roster and truly compete for a championship this season.

Bronny James Development Has Gone Nowhere In LA

While criticism has followed James his entire career, the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has shown signs of life at earlier points of his tenure with the Purple and Gold.

However, this season, that has not been the case, and while there was a chance he could make his way into the Lakers’ rotation this year, that’s been far from reality, as he ranks at the bottom of the 15-man roster in terms of playing time and production.

As Tyler Watts has discussed in the past, and most recently brought up once again, James’ development hasn’t taken any real steps with the Lakers.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are not prioritizing Bronny James’ development. Head coach JJ Redick is hesitant to even put him on the floor in an NBA game. James failed his preseason audition for the backup point guard role. Since then, He has only appeared in seven games and hasn’t played a minute that wasn’t garbage time. The 22-year-old needs reps, but the Lakers refuse to send him back to the G League.”

The G League was, and likely still is, the best way for James to work on his game. He’s had strong performances with the Coachella Valley Lakers in the past, but with just one appearance for the team this season, it’s clear Redick and the decision-makers don’t want him there. Rookie Cameron Carr played a G League game and was brought back up to the roster, but James didn’t join him, a decision that reflects the unfortunate reality of his status on the team.

“James is 22 years old and in his third NBA season. Fans can say he should have outgrown the G League at this stage, but he hasn’t,” Watts added. “This is his only path to significant minutes. James is on a standard contract and part of the Lakers’ 15-man roster, but they can freely demote him to the G League.”

If it wasn’t clear already that the Lakers aren’t prioritizing James’ development, the fact that the team is keeping him at the end of the bench rather than playing him in the G League shows he doesn’t have a bright, or even long, future left in Los Angeles.

Lakers Urged To Cut Ties With Young Guard

James was a candidate to be waived by the Lakers before the season began, but that unfortunate nod went to Dalton Knecht, who is now with the New York Knicks.

However, with James’ lack of development and playing time, as Watts wrote, it looks like it’s finally time to move on from the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“Los Angeles should move on from James if they aren’t trying to maximize his development. 40 minutes of game action combined between the NBA and G League at this point in the season isn’t enough,” he wrote. “Bronny needs the work, and this is a make-or-break season. James must improve, or the Lakers need to move on. Right now, it looks like his days with the purple and gold are numbered.”

If the Lakers decide moving on from James is the right move, there aren’t a ton of free agent options available to replace him. The team needs another big man, but it’s hard to say if any unsigned players could contribute at a level that would actually make a difference. Veteran wings Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji are unsigned, but if the Lakers truly wanted one of them, they likely would have cut ties with James already.

Still, as Watts described, if this Lakers team wants to really compete for a championship this season, James is taking up valuable space. While it’s uncertain who could replace his spot on the roster, at least moving on from the 22-year-old could open doors to finding a new player who can contribute at a higher caliber.

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“The Lakers have a $2.4 million team option in Bronny’s contract for next season, and that roster space is valuable. LA hit on the minimum signings of Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams this offseason. They want to contend for the championship, and depth is more important than ever. Bronny isn’t ready to contribute. If he is no longer improving, the Lakers should look to cut bait and get someone who can help them win now.”

The idea of the Lakers cutting ties with James is nothing new, but at this point in the season, it almost feels like a necessity. His numbers across the board are down, including his playing time, both in the NBA and G League. Even as a rookie, James was seeing more action and giving more production than he is now.

The NBA is a brutal business, but if the Lakers are serious about capitalizing on Luka Doncic‘s historic start to the year, making the most of the roster is what they need to do. Right now, James isn’t contributing, and moving on from him feels like the best way for Los Angeles to give themselves a better shot at adding playable depth instead of wasting a roster spot on someone everyone knows isn’t a part of the team’s success.