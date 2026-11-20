Whether Los Angeles Lakers fans should expect another busy trade window before the deadline remains to be seen, but one thing that is close to certain is that the front office will explore ways to further improve the current revamped roster.

At least a couple of positions need more depth and possibly a starting-level player, even on a tight budget.

According to Lake Show Life’s Collin Keane, the Lakers should look no further than their city neighbours for a high-impact forward.

“The Los Angeles Lakers need another defensive-minded wing (preferably one who can shoot 3s), and it sounds like Derrick Jones Jr. is available on the trade market,” Keane wrote. “Should the Lakers get involved. In my opinion, the answer is a gigantic YES.”

Jones, 29, has been a speculated trade target during the offseason but nothing materialized in that aspect. However, situations have changed in the past month or so especially in regard to the Clippers and their trade stance on some of their players.

Lakers Urged to Make a Trade for Clippers Star

Jones is by no means a complicated trade target. His salary is team-friendly, he is in the final year of the three-year $30 million deal which means that he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“Jones Jr. is on an expiring contract with the non-contender Los Angeles Clippers and “very much available,” in the words of ESPN’s Tim MacMahon,” Keane added. “Appearing on The Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective pod, MacMahon discussed the Lakers’ fit for DJJ, especially since Jones played with Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. More specifically, MacMahon noted that two second-round picks would be able to seal a Jones deal for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.”

The Clippers could use some draft assets to gain flexibility as they lost a decent number in punishments by the league. Five future first-round selections were stripped off and the franchise will need to scramble to listen to offers for valuable pieces like Jones.

Two second-round selections seem like an offer that could work as the Lakers will not have to send pieces to the Clippers.

Jones Potential Addition Primed to Be a Success

Jones and Doncic made the NBA Finals together in 2024 with Dallas. If there was anything that stint showed is that Jones was one of the huge benefactors of playing alongside the Slovenian superstar. That was when his shooting form really kicked into gear.

Jones is averaging the most minutes of his career this season and it has shown across the board with a career-high in points and rebounds.

“Jones is playing well for the Clippers this season,” Keane wrote. “He holds the distinction of having improved his 3-point percentage in every NBA season of his career, and that’s continued in 2026-27, with Jones shooting an astounding 50.0 percent from 3 (entering Friday) on 3.7 attempts per game.”

Jones makes a strong case to earn a good starting role for the Lakers if he joins. He already has the connection with Doncic and could space the floor with better shooting than Ziaire Williams and Quentin Grimes.