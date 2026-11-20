Los Angeles Lakers star shooting guard Austin Reaves will miss the team’s Friday night game against the Sacramento Kings, in what is the fourth matchup in a row that will keep the 28-year-old sidelined with a heel injury he picked up nearly ten days ago.

The initial update on Reaves, given by head coach JJ Redick, was that he would be day-to-day and that the Lakers would closely evaluate his status. However, with Reaves now sitting out for four games in a row, as he remains on the team’s injury report as ‘out’, it’s starting to look like Redick was wrong in his initial prognosis.

The Lakers have still played well without Reaves, thanks to Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes, but could still use him back, as was clear in their loss to the Utah Jazz. However, for the time being, there still isn’t an update as to when the shooting guard will return healthy for Los Angeles.

Austin Reaves’ Injury Is Clearly Not ‘Day-To-Day’

As mentioned, the first Reaves injury update from Redick was that he would be ‘day-to-day,’ seemingly indicating the star would maybe miss a game or two, but that he wasn’t expected to face a long-term absence.

“JJ Redick said Austin Reaves will be day-to-day and the official injury designation will be shared tomorrow. He has a “bruise on his heel.” Reaves and the Lakers mutually opted against imaging,” team reporter Jovan Buha wrote in a post on X.

After that, Lakers reporter Svyatoslav Rovenchuk questioned if Redick was being honest about that initial update.

“If JJ Redick is being transparent and not cloaking the severity of his star guard’s ailment, the Los Angeles Lakers have dodged a major bullet after Reaves’ early exit against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday,” he wrote. “Day-to-day is a generous and optimistic designation considering where this situation was after it had just happened. Luka Doncic was talking about the Lakers needing a next-man-up mentality.”

Now, roughly nine days after Reaves first went down with his heel injury, he’s remained on the Lakers’ injury report as out, now heavily putting into question Redick’s ‘day-to-day’ comments.

“That officially makes the ‘day-to-day’ prognosis given out by Redick outdated. The Lakers listed Reaves as out for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings with that left heel bruise. That will make it Austin’s fourth game missed since exiting early against the Bucks due to that limp,” Rovenchuk most recently discussed.

The writer did say that the Lakers taking a cautious approach isn’t the worst thing in the world, as the schedule has been relatively light and other players have stepped up. Reaves has dealt with longer-term injuries in the past, so while Redick’s first comments now clearly feel wrong, it’s hard to blame the franchise for taking it slow with the second-highest-paid player on the team.

When Is The Lakers Guard Making His Return?

For now, it’s uncertain when Reaves will return for the Lakers.

Redick told reporters this week that he did get back on the court, which is a positive sign in his recovery.

“JJ Redick said Austin Reaves was able to get on the court today, and that it went well,” Lakers reporter Mike Trudell wrote in an X post.

However, shortly after that news, Reaves was ruled out for Los Angeles’ Friday night contest, as has been the case for the team’s past four games.

It’s a bit concerning that his injury went from one expected to keep him out a game or two to one that could take up to two weeks to return from, but that’s just the world the Lakers are living in right now.

As mentioned, the schedule has been pretty easy, so the team hasn’t been missing him too much, but after the loss to the Jazz, it’s clear his absence hasn’t been great.

As of Friday, Reaves still doesn’t have a direct return timeline. He is still recovering, and while he’ll miss the Lakers-Kings game, he has a chance to return in the next matchup on Monday, when they play the Jazz again. However, based on his status over the past week, it can’t be assured that he’ll be healthy by then.

“Missing someone of Reaves’ caliber is never easy. In an ideal world, the Lakers would love him back as quickly as possible. However, after seeing how disastrous injuries can be last season, Los Angeles will want to be extra careful with just about anyone in 2026-27,” Rovenchuk added. “If that means Austin sits on the sidelines a little while longer, so be it.”