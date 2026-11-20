The Los Angeles Lakers‘ G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, secured an impressive comeback victory over the Stockton Kings on Thursday.

Coachella Valley overcame a 16-point deficit, using a 34-point fourth quarter to seal a 113-108 victory and improve to 5-1 on the season.

The win marked the team’s third consecutive triumph, with Lakers two-way guard Chris Manon leading the charge through another outstanding all-around performance.

Lakers Two-Way Guard Chris Manon Delivers Another Dominant Performance

Manon continued his impressive start to the season, recording a game-high 30 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and five steals in 32 minutes.

The 24-year-old shot an efficient 12-of-19 from the field, including three three-pointers, as he helped Coachella Valley complete its comeback.

Now in his sophomore campaign, Manon has featured in five G League games this season and is increasingly showing signs of a potential breakout year.

Across those appearances, he is averaging 21.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and an eye-catching 3.6 steals per contest.

Despite previously struggling with offensive consistency, Manon is shooting an encouraging 50.7% from the field and has converted six three-pointers through his first five games.

His latest performance follows another standout outing against the San Diego Clippers earlier this month, when he recorded a career-high 32 points and 13 rebounds in 36 minutes.

Manon shot 10-of-19 from the field, including two three-pointers, while also contributing one assist, one steal and two blocks.

Five of his 13 rebounds came on the offensive glass, highlighting his energy and impact on both ends of the floor.

The 32-point performance surpassed his previous career-high of 31 points, which he recorded against the Valley Suns in November 2025.

Manon Leads G League in Steals as Cameron Carr Continues Development

Manon’s early-season production has placed him among the G League’s leading performers.

His 108 points rank 17th in the league, while teammate Cole Swider sits 10th with 122.

However, Manon’s defensive contributions have arguably been even more impressive.

The Lakers guard leads the entire G League with 18 steals, ahead of Coachella Valley teammate Anton Watson, who ranks second with 15.

Meanwhile, Lakers rookie Cameron Carr made his second G League appearance during Thursday’s victory.

The 21-year-old played 21 minutes off the bench, recording 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

However, Carr endured another difficult shooting night, converting just 3-of-12 attempts from the field while missing all five of his three-point attempts.

He also committed three turnovers but made all five of his free-throw attempts.

Earlier in November, Carr recorded 13 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes during his G League debut.

Through his first two appearances, the rookie is shooting just 34.8% from the field and has yet to convert any of his nine attempts from beyond the arc.

Carr’s assignments to Coachella Valley come amid limited opportunities with the Lakers’ NBA roster.

An injury delayed his NBA debut, and he has since made seven appearances for Los Angeles, largely featuring in limited minutes late in games.