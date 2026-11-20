The Los Angeles Lakers‘ G League affiliate continued its impressive start to the season on Thursday, securing its third consecutive victory to improve to 5-1.

Coachella Valley defeated the Stockton Kings 113-108, using a 34-point fourth quarter to seal the win in a contest that featured Lakers rookie Cameron Carr.

Los Angeles assigned Carr to its G League affiliate ahead of the matchup, giving the 21-year-old another opportunity to gain valuable playing time in his second appearance with Coachella Valley this season.

Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Endures Mixed Outing in G League Victory

Carr played 21 minutes off the bench, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

However, the rookie endured a difficult shooting night, converting just 3-of-12 attempts from the field while missing all five of his three-point attempts.

He also committed three turnovers but converted all five of his free-throw attempts.

Earlier in November, Carr started in his G League debut, recording 13 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

Inconsistent performances are hardly unusual for a rookie adjusting to the physicality and pace of professional basketball.

Through his first two G League appearances, Carr is shooting just 34.8% from the field and has yet to make a three-pointer, missing all nine of his attempts from beyond the arc.

His assignments to Coachella Valley also come amid limited opportunities at the NBA level.

An injury delayed Carr’s NBA debut, and he has since made just seven appearances for Los Angeles, largely featuring in limited minutes late in games.

Earlier this month, he went scoreless across 13 minutes during a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Lakers sitting at 13-3 and among the Western Conference’s leading teams, Carr could continue receiving G League assignments as the organization prioritizes his development.

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Carr’s Summer League Promise Offered Encouragement for LA

Despite his early struggles, Carr entered his rookie campaign with considerable expectations.

Ahead of the season, the 21-year-old received the joint-fifth-most votes in the NBA’s annual general manager survey when executives identified which rookie could emerge as the biggest steal of the draft.

Carr received 7% of the vote, trailing Brayden Burries (30%), Allen Graves (10%), Labaron Philon (10%) and Meleek Thomas (10%).

He finished tied for fifth alongside Cameron Boozer, Chris Cenac Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg and Caleb Wilson.

Those expectations followed an encouraging Summer League campaign, during which Carr emerged as one of the Lakers’ standout performers.

Across seven appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, he averaged 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.1 combined steals and blocks.

His shooting efficiency remained inconsistent, as he converted 42.3% of his attempts from the field and 29.2% from three-point range.

However, Carr demonstrated encouraging ball security, averaging just 0.7 turnovers per contest and completing three games without committing a single turnover.

He also surpassed 20 points on two occasions, showcasing the offensive potential and athleticism that made him such an intriguing first-round prospect.

Given those performances, his recognition among NBA general managers was hardly surprising.