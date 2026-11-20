Brace yourselves, Los Angeles Lakers fans. We are less than a month away from Dec. 15, which is the unofficial start of trade season around the NBA, and the Lakers are, again, expected to be one of the most intriguing teams to monitor before the deadline to make deals strikes in February.

There is no indication that the Lakers are angling to make a blockbuster trade — but they could very well have the opportunity in their palms.

What would be required to seize that opportunity, one may ask?

Lakers May Have to Part Ways With High-Upside Rookie to Land Major Upgrade

L.A. is one of the league’s most fascinating teams. Most didn’t view the clubs as an NBA championship contender before the season. Suddenly, the Lakers have rattled off wins in 13 of their first 16 games, and with the Oklahoma City Thunder being held together by masking tape, the Western Conference has opened up even more. So, should the Lakers keep trucking along and see where they land, or should they go all-in on trying to give Luka Doncic and co. the best chances of winning a title?

According to Heavy NBA insider Sean Deveney, the Lakers could lay hands on a major upgrade — but it would likely come at the cost of rookie guard Cameron Carr.

“But the Lakers do have an asset with value on hand right now: rookie Cameron Carr,” Deveney wrote. “He got his first real minutes last week, but on a roster loaded with wings, he is not likely to get any time this season. It would be absolutely shortsighted to deal away a 21-year-old first-round pick, but if the Lakers think they can contend in a West that has seen the Thunder hobbled, maybe they should be shortsighted. The Lakers do not have a first-round pick to trade, but they do have Carr.”

Indeed, trading your top draft choice just months into his NBA career is, dare we say, unprecedented? But these are truly unique times for the Lakers, and unique times call for what? You guessed it. Unique measures.

While that is not to say the Lakers absolutely must package Carr and a handful of other assets to land both another wing and a back up center, if the opportunity to strike such a deal is there, then, as former Laker Russell Westbrook would say, Why Not?

The Modest Approach

Then there’s the other route. The Lakers are firing on all cylinders with a 13-3 record. Conventional wisdom would scream not to fix what isn’t broken.

L.A. could package its remaining second round picks and a couple of salary filling pieces like Bronny James and Jaden Hardy to land a back up center, which remains a crucial roster need.

We do know that the Lakers are on the lookout for a frontcourt reinforcement, with The Athletic’s Dan Woike recently reporting that the L.A. front office has its sights set on acquiring another big man. We’ve heard all the names by now, including Chicago’s Jalen Smith, New Orleans’ Karlo Matkovic and even Dallas’ Daniel Gafford — all options who could elevate the Lakers’ roster.

For now, L.A. taking the less-risky route seems to be the most likely approach. But buckle up for more trade rumors involving Carr, especially if speculation about a blockbuster heats up.