Star guard Austin Reaves will miss his fourth consecutive game when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Cup on Friday.

Reaves has been sidelined since suffering a heel injury in the 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. In his absence, Quentin Grimes has stepped up in a big way, averaging 29.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last three starts.

Grimes is expected to remain in the starting unit after following his 47-point career-high performance with another 20 points against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Grimes said he’s made a concerted effort to share the workload with Luka Doncic as the Lakers navigate Austin Reaves’ absence.

“Just knowing with AR out, there was gonna be more opportunities for me on the ball,” he said after dropping 22 points against the Phoenix Suns. “I feel like I was able to get into a rhythm and into a flow and I feel like guys kept finding me and guys kept feeding me and I could keep going off of that rhythm.”

Austin Reaves Injury News

The good news for the Lakers is Reaves isn’t expected to miss much time. Earlier this week, Lakers head coach JJ Redick confirmed that Reaves avoided a catastrophic injury, listing him “day-to-day” going forward.

“He’s improving,” Redick said of Reaves. “Again, it really comes down to just like a pain tolerance thing. Nothing structural beyond a bruise.” Lakers insider Mike Trudell reported Wednesday that Reaves was able to practicve without any setbacks. “JJ Redick said Austin Reaves was able to get on the court today, and that it went well,” Trudell wrote on X. “He’ll miss tonight’s game, a third straight since he bruised his heel at Milwaukee on Nov. 11. We’ll await an update ahead of the next game.”

NBA Cup: Lakers Favorites vs Kings

Despite ruling out Reaves on Friday morning, the Lakers (13-3) remain massive 14.5-point favorites against the struggling Kings (1-13).

“The Lakers are 5-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. The Kings are 0-3 against the rest of their division,” the Associated Press wrote, previewing the NBA Cup game.

“The teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 116-103 on Nov. 5, with Luka Doncic scoring 40 points in the victory.”

The Lakers are currently 1-1 in NBA Cup games after a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 30 followed by a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 6. Los Angeles enters the matchup 1-1 in NBA Cup play, having bounced back from an Oct. 30 loss to the Golden State Warriors with a Nov. 6 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.