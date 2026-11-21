The Los Angeles Lakers have lucked out by having Luka Doncic ready to be face of the franchise after the LeBron James era. Few NBA franchises have had more than a handful of iconic all-time figures, but the Lakers are used to this. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar helped make the Lakers a legacy franchise and had strong praise for Doncic taking the role from James.

The following quote from Kareem’s Substack showed full respect for Luka’s role on the team:

“It’s been an amazing start to the season for Lakers fans. No one expected too much from the men in purple and gold this year: with LeBron James gone to Philly and ten new players on the roster, it seemed like a heavy lift to expect the team to repeat last year’s 53-win season, even with megastar Luka Doncic and rising star Austin Reaves returning to the backcourt. Wednesday saw an end to their nine-game winning streak, with a 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz, leaving their record at 13-3. But anyone worried about how the Lakers would do without King James can breathe easy: Luka has shown he’s more than ready to wear the crown.”

The final sentence was the most important to show that Abdul-Jabbar believes Doncic is ready to wear the crown left by James. Kareem and Magic Johnson helped make the Lakers the premiere franchise in the 1980s during the rivalry against the Boston Celtics. The Lakers have remained relevant with names like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron since then.

Why Kareem Felt Luka Doncic Deserved Praise

Abdul-Jabbar is selective about what he shares, but he still loves the sport to make his voice heard at times. Doncic joined the Lakers via a shocking trade that saw the Dallas Mavericks giving up on a superstar in his prime.

The pressure on Luka only increased when he ended up on the most high-profile NBA franchise. Doncic witnessed a first-round elimination to the Minnesota Timberwolves in his first Lakers postseason and missed the second postseason due to injury.

This season felt more pressure was added on Luka to make up for the losses of LeBron and a handful of other starters, like Rui Hachimura to free agency. Doncic has stepped up with historic stats, and he’s his flawed roster to a top early record.

Luka Doncic Needs MVP Win This Season

The MVP Award and NBA Championship are the two biggest goals left for Doncic to accomplish. Luka did make the NBA Finals when teaming up with Kyrie Irving in Dallas, but he’s not come close to the MVP just yet.

Abdul-Jabbar’s praise shows that he and most other brilliant NBA minds are in awe of Doncic this season. Averages near 40 points show that Luka is playing at a higher offensive level than anyone else in the league.

Doncic must find a way to join Kareem, Magic, Kobe, Shaq, and the other iconic Lakers to win the MVP Award. Teammates Reaves, Walker Kessler, and the rotating wing defenders all have strong chemistry with Luka to boost his chances of his best MVP chase.