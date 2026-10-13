Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent 7 Days Before Season

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces a pick by the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The 2026-27 NBA season will open up on October 20 when the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons.

On October 21, the Los Angeles Lakers start their season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the season one week away, it’s worth noting that former Lakers star Lonzo Ball still remains a free agent (as of October 13).

He is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Ball wrote (via X) on September 23: “I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call… NBA season long 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Ball is coming off a season where he averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Comments On Ball’s Viral Post

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 24, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post last month:

Underdog NBA: “Lonzo Ball says he is not retired and is “waiting for a call:””

@NBAPerformances: “2022 Lonzo Ball tape. Was having the best season of his career before a meniscus injury sidelined him for 2 seasons 💔”

@BrendanSugrue: “Genius move by Lonzo. Have someone leak that he’s retiring for him to be back in the spotlight and he’ll refute it saying he still wants to play, reminding everyone that he’s a free agent so maybe he gets a look. 4D chess.”

@SleeperSacKings: “Should Scott Perry pick up the phone?”

Looking At Lonzo

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 20, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lakers defeated the Suns 132-130.

Ball was the 2nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA by the Lakers.

He spent the first two years of his career with the franchise.

Following Los Angeles, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (in the blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis).

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives the ball up the court at Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ball (who has dealt with a lot of injuries) also spent time with the Chicago Bulls.

He will turn 29 on October 27.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent 7 Days Before Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x