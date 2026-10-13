Ex-Los Angeles Lakers 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent 7 Days Before Season

The 2026-27 NBA season will open up on October 20 when the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons.

On October 21, the Los Angeles Lakers start their season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

With the season one week away, it’s worth noting that former Lakers star Lonzo Ball still remains a free agent (as of October 13).

He is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Ball wrote (via X) on September 23: “I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call… NBA season long 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Ball is coming off a season where he averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Comments On Ball’s Viral Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post last month:

Underdog NBA: “Lonzo Ball says he is not retired and is “waiting for a call:””

@NBAPerformances: “2022 Lonzo Ball tape. Was having the best season of his career before a meniscus injury sidelined him for 2 seasons 💔”

@BrendanSugrue: “Genius move by Lonzo. Have someone leak that he’s retiring for him to be back in the spotlight and he’ll refute it saying he still wants to play, reminding everyone that he’s a free agent so maybe he gets a look. 4D chess.”

@SleeperSacKings: “Should Scott Perry pick up the phone?”

Looking At Lonzo

Ball was the 2nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA by the Lakers.

He spent the first two years of his career with the franchise.

Following Los Angeles, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (in the blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis).

Ball (who has dealt with a lot of injuries) also spent time with the Chicago Bulls.

He will turn 29 on October 27.