For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing what appears to be a major doomsday scenario for this roster–trying to play without Walker Kessler. It remains a mystery in Lakerland why, exactly, the team went bonkers with signing wings this offseason while paying virtually no attention to the fact that there was not a credible backup center on the roster. Now, some of those wings have been panning out nicely, but even as the Lakers have been winning, those paying attention have been well aware that playing the only real backup center on the roster–the mostly immobile Kevon Looney–is not a realistic option in L.A. And that has put the man designated as Lakers trade bait all through the summer, the guy who was frozen out of coach JJ Redick’s rotations, the guy who no one seemed to want league-wide, firmly into the spotlight: Jarred Vanderbilt.

That’s because Kessler is tabbed to be out with a minor leg injury against Charlotte on Tuesday night. The Lakers’ options to start in his place are limited–Looney, maybe (yikes!), or Sanrdo Mamukelashvili (who is valuable as a bench boost). Or, Vanderbilt.

Jarred Vanderbilt Earning Lakers Trust?

Even if he does not start, Vanderbilt will get a chance to show a bit more to the Lakers on Tuesday. He has gradually earned back some trust from Redick, though he remains an offensive liability and has only gotten a small, though regular, does of minutes since he was put back into the rotation late last month. Vanderbilt is averaging 2.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 12.0 minutes over nine games.

But those minutes have allowed Kessler to get a breather, and Vanderbilt has not been a disaster on the floor. Against the Hornets, he should get more playing time, if not a starting job.

Redick has had a reluctance to play Vanderbilt as a center, seeing him more as a natural power forward or big wing.

“My conversations with Vando last year were a lot about putting him in a position to succeed and wanting to play him less at the five,” Redick said. “I think he’s better suited, obviously, to be more of a wing, a forward, be out on the perimeter defensively.”

But desperate times have called for desperate measures for the Lakers.