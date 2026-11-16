Lakers Pushed to Trade 6’4″ Rookie SG for $125M Center in Major Roster Move

There is still plenty of trade chatter surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers, even as the team enjoys its best start to a season since the 2019-20 campaign.

The NBA trade rumor mill is always percolating, and L.A. is the team most commonly linked to numerous potential trade targets. Recently, internet speculation has it that the Lakers could be eying Charlotte Hornets big man Naz Reid, who could become a hot trade candidate before the deadline to make deals strikes in February.

Lakers Urged to Make Trade for Sharpshooting Hornets Big Man

The Lakers’ need for another big man is often mentioned. While that may be true, what L.A. could use more than anything is a traditional shot-blocking, rim-protecting and rebounding center who can eat up some minutes behind star big man Walker Kessler. Reid, meanwhile, is a guard-like big man who excels on the perimeter. But that, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, may be exactly what the Lakers need, even if it means having to deal rookie guard Cameron Carr.

“If the Lakers can afford a Reid trade, that would be worth the piggy bank-bursting splurge to get him,” Buckley argued. “They probably need the Hornets to be big fans of Cameron Carr or Adou Thiero (or both) for a trade to materialize, but that feels possible if Charlotte opts to lean harder into a youth movement around Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Especially with things off to a less-than-ideal start for Reid and for the Hornets as a whole (4-9 with a minus-11.1 net rating, per NBA.com). In a better basketball situation, though, Reid could flourish.”

While the Lakers already have an offensive-minded big man in Sandro Mamukelashvili, who has quickly become a fan-favorite in Laker Land, Buckley believes Reid’s fit alongside Luka Doncic would help L.A. unlock another dynamic.

“The 6’9″, 264-pounder pairs perimeter finesse with paint force,” Buckley wrote. “What that means is he could be the stretchy scoring presence they need at the 4 spot while also shoring up that problematic backup big man role. He was a supersub (and one-time Sixth Man of the Year) on some high-level Minnesota Timberwolves teams. Reid might be even better positioned to flourish with the Lakers, as they feature even more creation and playmaking with the backcourt combo of Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.”

Is Reid a No-Brainer Target? Well…

There is no denying that Reid, the 27-year-old who went undrafted in 2019, would give the Lakers another offensive weapon. But one might argue that the Lakers already have plenty of offense and shouldn’t expend more resources to acquire another scorer.

Then there’s also some concern out there about the kind of presence Reid delivers to a locker room, as Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently emphasized.

“He already got called out by (Hornets head coach) Charles Lee, he also got thrown under the bus by (Wolves head coach) Chris Finch in terms of the vibe with the team and different things,” Buha said. “The word on the street is that Naz Reid has not been the best locker room guy. The Lakers are sitting around the campfire singing Kumbaya adding a guy who isn’t that necessarily and seems to be a little moody. Might not be the best locker room decision.”

Reid may very well be on the move in February, or sooner. He is a proven playoff contributor, having been a main component of a Minnesota Timberwolves team that recently appeared in consecutive Western Conference finals.