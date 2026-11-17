Winners of eight games in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Charlotte to take on the 4-9 Hornets in the first of three home games this week.

With a win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Lakers improved to a league-best 12-2 record, marking the best start to a season since their title-winning 2019-20 campaign. At the center of the Lakers’ explosive star is superstar point guard Luka Doncic, who may be headed for one of the most dynamic scoring seasons in NBA history. But Doncic, even against the struggling Hornets, will face a tougher battle with his two co-stars ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

Two Lakers Stars Ruled Out for Hornets Game

On Monday evening, the Lakers released their official team injury report for Tuesday’s contest against the Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Stars Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler will be sidelined, with the former dealing with bruising in his left heel and the latter nursing lower leg soreness. While the Lakers have the guard depth to somewhat cover for Reaves’ absence, filling Kessler’s shoes will be considerably harder. But according to Lakers reporter Jacob Rude, Kessler’s absence could give recently-signed two-way center Carson Cooper his first opportunity to shine.

“Kessler’s injury is not just new, but the first time he’s appeared on the injury report this season,” Rude wrote for the Silver Screen and Roll. “After playing just five games last season before suffering a torn labrum, Kessler has been quite reliable this season, playing in all 14 games and averaging 30.9 minutes per game. For now, given that the Lakers have a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday and the general vagueness of the injury designation, it could be seen as the team being cautious and resting him for the first time this season. An update from head coach JJ Redick prior to Tuesday’s game will provide some more insight.

“Without him on Tuesday, the Lakers will, obviously, be very small. Kevon Looney will almost certainly see minutes. It could also be the debut of the team’s most recent two-way signing Carson Cooper.”

Cooper, the 6-foot-11, 22-year-old big man, went undrafted following his senior season at Michigan State University. The Lakers signed Cooper to a two-way contract last week. Before the signing, Cooper briefly appeared for the Memphis Grizzlies after the young big man averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the 27-8 Spartans in the 2025-26 season.

L.A. Will Get Taste of Life Without Kessler

It is well known that the Lakers big man depth is among the worst in the NBA. While Kessler has been impressive this season, especially over the Lakers’ eight-game winning streak, L.A. hasn’t had much to show for in the frontcourt beyond its 25-year-old star center, who was one of the league’s marquee acquisitions in the offseason.

While the Lakers signed three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney in free agency, it became clear almost immediately that Looney, 30, isn’t a reliable secondary option.

According to recent reports, the Lakers are in the market for another big man, as they should be. L.A. will explore its options ahead of the trade deadline to find a worthy back up for Kessler, who is averaging over 14 points and two blocks per game this season.

In the meantime, we may see what Cooper could bring to the table.