The Los Angeles Lakers, winners of eight in a row, are riding high. Luka Doncic, a consensus top five player in the NBA who is averaging a tick below 40 points per game, appears to be headed for his greatest individual season.

There is nothing not to like about the Lakers, who own the league’s best record after achieving their 12th win of the season with a win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The victory gave L.A. its third win of the week without a single loss.

That sounds like the NBA’s Player of the Week.

Or does it?

Lakers Superstar Snubbed in POTW Voting?

On Monday, the NBA announced that San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Miami’s Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Player of the Week award for their respective conference. Wembanyama, the leader of the 12-2 Spurs, posted some monster numbers, including 27.5 points, 10 rebounds and five (yes, five) blocks per game while leading his team to a perfect 4-0 record. But according to Lakers Nation on X, the Western Conference Player of the Week should have been Doncic, who led the Lakers to a 3-0 record.

“Luka Doncic was not named Western Conference Player of the Week despite leading the Lakers to a 3-0 record on the road and averaging 35.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.7 steals,” Lakers Nation wrote on X.

No one is going to argue that Wembanyama shouldn’t have received consideration for the award; he very well may be the clear-cut face of basketball and the best player on the team with the brightest future, this side of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But there is no denying that Doncic continued his otherworldly play last week as the All-NBA guard is putting together the best start to a season of his nine-year career.

Doncic Misses on 21st POTW Award

Doncic, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 9, has received 20 such honors in his career, with five of them coming as a member of the Lakers.

What Doncic can do is put together another majestic week and take home this week’s Player of the Week award in the Western Conference.

The Lakers start the week against the Charlotte Hornets, which will be the first night of a back to back, before taking on the Utah Jazz. L.A. will close the week against the Sacramento Kings. All three games will be played at Crypto.com Arena, where Doncic has been even more bonkers, averaging 38.7 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game in six home games.

While Doncic lost last week’s Player of the Week award to Wembanyama, whose Spurs have won 12 in a row, the 27-year-old Lakers star is arguably the early frontrunner for the NBA MVP award. So far, Doncic’s chief rival in the race is Wembanyama, who has been exemplary since the Spurs started the season 0-2.

Doncic and Wembanyama are slated to meet later this month when the Lakers travel to Frost Bank Center to take on the Spurs in an early season inner-conference marquee matchup.