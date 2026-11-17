The Los Angeles Lakers travel to Charlotte to take on the 4-9 Hornets in the first of a three-game slate this week.

The Lakers are coming off a 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, giving them their eighth win in a row in their 12th victory overall. L.A. is tied with the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA.

While Tuesday against the Hornets will be a steeper battle than usual due to injuries to stars Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, the Lakers will get a key name back.

Lakers Rising Star Back in the Lineup After Absence

On Monday, the Lakers revealed that Reaves and Kessler will be sidelined for Tuesday’s game against the Hornets. While Reaves will miss his second straight game due to a heel bruise he suffered in the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks last week, Kessler is dealing with lower leg soreness and will miss his first game of the season.

The good news is that the Lakers will welcome back rookie guard Cameron Carr, who missed Sunday’s game with an illness.

Carr, 21, is a player that both the Lakers and fans of the team are super high on. While the rookie guard hasn’t put up impressive numbers, he is someone fans are hopeful will develop into a starting-caliber player down the line. Carr is averaging 4.8 minutes per game in the five contests he has suited up for.

Kessler Joins Reaves, Who Could Be Out a While

Seeing Kessler on the injury report was somewhat of a surprise. Although many questioned the 25-year-old center’s durability when L.A. acquired him in July, Kessler has been perfectly dependable so far this season, with the big man averaging nearly 31 minutes per game in 14 appearances.

Meanwhile, Reaves was expected to appear on the injury report again. While the Lakers say the 28-year-old star escaped major injury, he has bruising in his left heel, which could take some time to, well, heal.

Before the Lakers took on the Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday, head coach JJ Redick revealed that Reaves’ injury is just a matter of waiting for the pain to subside.

“He’s improving,” Redick said before the Lakers improved to a league-best 12-2 this season. “It really comes down to just like a pain tolerance thing. Again, nothing structural beyond a bruise. And so I think every day it’s been better, and we’ll see where he’s at in 48 hours when we play on Tuesday.”

The Lakers showed they have the firepower to hold down the fort when one of their stars are out. L.A. is 2-0 this season without Luka Doncic, who is arguably the early frontrunner for the NBA MVP award, with an Oct. 28 win over the Clippers and Nov. 8 win over the Detroit Pistons, a game in which Reaves dropped a season-high 43 points.

With the Lakers scheduled to play again tomorrow, we will find out sometime in the early evening if Reaves’ status is upgraded for Wednesday’s home game against the Utah Jazz.