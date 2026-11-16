Lakers Get Significant Luka Doncic News Amid 8-Game Win Streak

Slovenian guard Luka Doncic is off to the best 12-game scoring start of any player in over 50 years. The Los Angeles Lakers star dropped 43 points and nine assists in Sunday’s 130-123 win over the Phoenix Suns, continuing his historic run.

The NBA announced:

Luka Dončić SHINED in the Lakers 8th straight win! 🪄 43 PTS

🪄 9 AST

🪄 5 3PM He is now up to 468 points through the first 12 games of the season, giving him the MOST points through the first 12 games of a season in the last 50 years!

Alongside his 468 points, Doncic has tallied 93 assists, 86 rebounds and 65 made threes on impressive 49/41/87 shooting splits. His +14.6 plus-minus ranks third in the league through 12 games, trailing only Victor Wembanyama (+18.4) and Dylan Harper (+15.4).

Luka Doncic: Scoring Machine

Doncic recorded his seventh 40-point game of the campaign on Sunday, amazingly accounting for a quarter of all such performances across the league.

“He has now recorded 7 of the NBA’s 28 40-PT games this season, accounting for 25% of all such performances league-wide,” the NBA wrote.

Doncic also eclipsed former teammate LeBron James for the most games with at least 40 points and 5 assists. With his 69th career 40-point game, he also surpassed George Gervin for 13th all-time — leaving him just one shy of tying Rick Barry at No. 12.

At just 27 years old, Doncic has a realistic shot at cracking the all-time top five for 40-point games — a list currently occupied by Wilt Chamberlain (271), Michael Jordan (173), Kobe Bryant (122), James Harden (107) and Elgin Baylor (88).

Lakers Escape Late Collapse

Despite the win, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was unhappy with his team for nearly squandering a massive fourth-quarter lead. Los Angeles entered the final period up 104-80 but hung on to win by just seven, getting outscored 43-27 down the stretch.

Redick admitted his team had to do a better job of closing games.

“This has been consistent now, this is a trend. We got to be better in the fourth quarter,” Redick said, via LakersNation.

“…We had two possessions where they’re walking it up and we don’t even talk and get matched up and they hit wide-open 3s. Now all of a sudden, they get going. You just can’t allow that, you have to play for 48 minutes. We’re going to need our defense to win us games. These guys want to be a top-10 defense.

“We think we can be a good defensive team, I believe we can be a good defensive team.”

The Lakers (12-2) will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they host the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on Tuesday night.