Troubling Stat Shows Lakers’ Fourth Quarter Woes Are a Major Issue

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a blistering start. They are 12-2 and are tied with the Spurs for the best record in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic is playing like the NBA MVP, as he leads the league in scoring by a wide margin.

Los Angeles picked up another win by beating the Suns, even though they almost blew a large lead. In fact, the Lakers have struggled in the fourth quarter all season long. That has been the biggest issue, and only two teams are worse than them in that final quarter.

The Lakers Have Major Fourth Quarter Problems

Only two teams have been outscored by more than the Lakers in the fourth quarter. The Pelicans and the Hornets are the only two teams with worse fourth quarters than LA. They have been outscored by 5.4 points in the fourth quarter so far this year.

Law Murray of The Athletic has some good stats that illustrate just how poorly the Lakers have played in the final frame this year.

“The Lakers were outscored in the final frame in their lone two losses (at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and on the road against the Golden State Warriors), two games where the Lakers led by 11 and 25 points, respectively. There have been five games where the Lakers have been outscored by 10 points or more in the fourth quarter, with Sunday’s game in Phoenix being the latest after Koa Peat, Phoenix’s 2026 first-rounder, sparked the Suns by scoring 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in only 8:15,” Murray wrote.

Perhaps LA is building leads that are too large, and that takes all urgency out of the team. They seem to have trouble keeping their foot on the gas once things are seemingly in hand. The problem is that they don’t play with the same vigor that helped them accumulate the lead.

Los Angeles Doesn’t Need to Panic About the Fourth Quarter Woes Yet

Despite these alarming stats, there is no need to panic yet. The Lakers are still winning games, thanks to Doncic’s prowess. As long as he is healthy, they will have the best player on the floor in most of their games. No one has found a way to stop him this year.

Doncic is averaging almost 40 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. No one has found an effective way to keep him away from getting any shot that he wants, even with Austin Reaves injured. Doncic still finds a way to score with all the attention on him.

In large part thanks to Doncic, the Lakers have the best offensive rating in the league. With him being the undisputed leader, Doncic has finally reached his apex as a player for this team. JJ Redick would prefer that he could keep scoring deep into the fourth quarter, however.