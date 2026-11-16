Luka Doncic Sends Strong Quentin Grimes Message After Win vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games after beating the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Luka Doncic had 43 points, three rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers staved off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Suns’ bench to earn the 131-123 win.

Quentin Grimes started in place of the injured Austin Reaves and finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Collin Sexton was also huge off the bench, scoring 16 points, while Walker Kessler had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic’s Statement on Quentin Grimes

In his postgame media availability on Sunday, Luka Doncic praised Quentin Grimes for stepping up in Austin Reaves’ absence. Grimes was brought in to be a potential third option on offense, but he has struggled coming off the bench.

“I’ve known Q for a long time,” Doncic said. “You know, I played with him. I know what he’s capable of, and that’s him. That’s how he plays, and we’re going to definitely need him to play like this. And you know, for me, just not a surprise. I know what he can do, and he was amazing today.”

Grimes will have to continue playing well, especially if Reaves continues to miss games. Reaves is nursing a heel injury suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks a few days ago. He could get cleared to play in the next two games.

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In 12 games this season, Grimes is averaging just 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals. He has struggled to produce off the bench and might be better suited as a starter alongside Doncic and Reaves.

Grimes has only scored in double digits five times and reached 20 or more points twice, which were both starts.

The Lakers are back in action on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets in the first game of a back-to-back. They face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic Extends Scoring Record

After another brilliant night, Luka Doncic has now scored 30 or more points in 10 consecutive games. He is six games away from tying Kobe Bryant‘s record.

Doncic is averaging a ridiculous 39.0 points per game, along with 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.9 steals. He has been compared to Bryant this season and is one of the favorites to win the MVP.

Due to Doncic’s scorching start, the Los Angeles Lakers currently sit second in the Western Conference standings with a record of 12-2.

Despite their eight-game winning streak, the San Antonio Spurs are still the hottest team in the league. The Spurs have won 12 in a row after a 0-2 start to the campaign.