Lakers Seen as Clear Winners of Trade for $30M Center After Giving Up 4 Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2026 offseason generated plenty of opinion, especially after the front office pulled the trigger on a sign-and-trade for star big man Walker Kessler.

Kessler, 25, played just five games in the 2025-26 season and hasn’t achieved a single All-Star appearance so far in his albeit young NBA career. That is what drove some fans nuts when they learned that the Lakers were surrendering two first round picks and a pair of first round pick swaps to acquire Kessler. At the time, many sided with the Utah Jazz as clear winners of the trade.

Many have come over to the Lakers side since then, and it is because of how well Kessler has played so far in his L.A. tenure.

Kessler is Making the Lakers Look Genius

Entering last summer, the Lakers knew they had to do whatever it took to satisfy superstar point guard Luka Doncic, and the first way to do that was by gathering the team’s best assets and making a trade for a star big man who was capable of creating a dynamic duo with Doncic on the court. Doncic believed Kessler was that guy, so the Lakers acquiesced. Months later, Kessler is playing like he was worth the hassle, as Lake Show Life’s Svyatoslav Rovenchuk noted.

“The Lakers chased Kessler for years. Adding him only made more sense with a Luka Doncic-led future in mind,” Rovenchuk wrote. “When they finally had a real opportunity to bring him in during this past summer, Rob Pelinka was not going to squander it. Was it costly? Yes. Has Kessler been worth it? Absolutely. Simply put, the Lakers center has been exactly what the team was hoping to get. Capable play finisher on the interior for Doncic and Austin Reaves? Check. Elite defensive anchor down low? Check. A long-term fit worth sacrificing a chunk of the cap space and multiple draft assets? You bet.”

Kessler has been especially impressive as of late, with the 25-year-old big man, among the top shot-blockers in the NBA, averaging 14.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 64.9% from the field over his last eight games. The Lakers won all eight contests.

Kessler Must Continue Validating L.A.’s Controversial Offseason Decision

Kessler’s play this season has quieted most critics. Indeed, Kessler, drafted in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, has emerged as a wonderful fit next to the powerful scoring duo of Doncic and Reaves, each of whom are averaging a career-high in points this season.

“The three-man combination of (Kessler), Doncic and Reaves has a net rating of 26.6 in 204 minutes played this season,” Rovenchuk emphasized. “Bringing in Kessler was always meant to prop up the two stars in the Lakers backcourt. It is safe to say that much is being accomplished. Los Angeles ranks in the top five when it comes to points in the paint allowed. That can be largely credited to Kessler’s excellent work challenging defenders at the rim. The on-off numbers are unsurprisingly positive for him overall, too.”

The Lakers, who own the NBA’s best record, are firing on all cylinders less than a month into the new season. If Kessler maintains his production next to the dominant scoring of Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers will eventually be universally acknowledged as a legitimate NBA championship contender.