The Los Angeles Lakers are back at home on Tuesday after sweeping their four-game road trip and extending their winning streak to eight.

The Lakers welcome the Charlotte Hornets to the Crypto.com Arena in their first game of a back-to-back. They face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, so it won’t be surprising if the coaching staff decides to rest some players.

The Lakers recently dealt with multiple injuries to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Collin Sexton during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks last week.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Hornets

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for their game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers have only three players listed, which was a massive improvement from their previous report that had six players.

Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves have been ruled out, while Quentin Grimes is listed as available.

Kessler is dealing with soreness in his lower right leg, which is a new injury. The Lakers could also be resting him since it’s the first game of a back-to-back, and they want him fresher against his former team, the Utah Jazz, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Reaves continues to recover from a left heel contusion and bone bruise. He suffered the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks and was fortunate not to suffer any structural damage to his foot.

Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters on Sunday that Reaves could be back soon, though it’s unclear if it will be on Wednesday, when Luka Doncic could get rested in the second night of a back-to-back.

As for Grimes, he is playing through a right finger injury. He suffered it against the Detroit Pistons last week and missed two games because of it. He will be wearing a splint on his right finger.

Cameron Carr, who missed Sunday’s game in Phoenix due to an illness, is not on the injury report and has been cleared to return.

Lakers vs. Hornets Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently sitting second in the Western Conference standings with a record of 12-2. They have the second-longest winning streak in the league right now, behind the San Antonio Spurs‘ 12 in a row.

Luka Doncic is leading the league in scoring, averaging 39.0 points per game. He’s one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP this season.

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets have been ravaged by injuries in the first month of the campaign. They are 4-9 and have only won two of their last 10 games. It has been a rough start to the post-LaMelo Ball era.

The Lakers and Hornets have split their last two season series, but the Lakers have won six of the last 10 matchups.