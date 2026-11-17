The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Walker Kessler when they return home Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, leaving coach JJ Redick with a difficult decision at center.

Kessler was ruled out because of right lower leg soreness, according to the NBA’s injury report released Monday.

The designation comes one day after Kessler recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in Los Angeles’ 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The 25-year-old center made four of five shots and all six of his free throws while finishing with a plus-18 rating.

Now, the Lakers must replace his interior presence as they attempt to extend their eight-game winning streak.

Walker Kessler Injury Leaves Lakers With Frontcourt Question

Kessler has been one of Los Angeles’ most dependable frontcourt players this season.

Through 14 games, he is averaging approximately 14.5 points and 10.9 rebounds while providing the rim protection the Lakers desperately need.

His impact extends beyond those numbers.

Kessler gives Luka Doncic a reliable target around the basket, creates second-chance opportunities and helps protect a defense that has struggled despite the team’s impressive record.

Los Angeles entered Monday at 12-2, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA’s best record.

However, the Lakers rank just 17th in defensive efficiency, allowing 114 points per 100 possessions.

Without Kessler, Redick faces an unfamiliar frontcourt challenge.

Veteran Kevon Looney appears to be a logical replacement, but his limited playing time raises questions about how much the Lakers can expect from him.

Kevon Looney Has Barely Played Since October

Looney has fallen out of Redick’s regular rotation.

Since playing five minutes against Portland on Oct. 27, the veteran center has logged just four minutes of actual playing time, coming against Milwaukee on Nov. 11.

He recorded two rebounds without attempting a shot.

The 30-year-old provides championship experience, rebounding and physicality. However, his lack of recent playing time could complicate an expanded assignment.

Redick could alternatively turn to Sandro Mamukelashvili, whose shooting and passing offer a different look at center.

Smaller lineups are another possibility.

The decision comes after Los Angeles nearly squandered a 31-point lead against Phoenix.

The Suns scored 43 fourth-quarter points, exposing defensive lapses that Redick has repeatedly criticized.

“You have to play for 48 minutes,” Redick said afterward.

The Lakers coach emphasized that his team must maintain its defensive intensity regardless of the scoreboard.

Kessler’s absence could make that task considerably harder.

Charlotte will also be shorthanded, with Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder ruled out because of hamstring injuries.

Still, Los Angeles must find a way to control the paint without its starting center.

Kessler’s return timeline remains uncertain.

Until then, Redick may have to trust a veteran who has spent most of the past three weeks watching from the bench.