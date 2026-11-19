The Los Angeles Lakers‘ nine-game winning streak ended with more than a disappointing loss. It exposed a frontcourt problem that could become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Los Angeles fell 109-97 to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, surrendering the rebounding battle to a team missing three of its most prominent big men.

Utah played without Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkić. Yet the Jazz outrebounded the Lakers 45-42, with Mo Bamba collecting 16 rebounds.

The defeat reinforced concerns raised by Michael Duarte of the California Post, who recently identified three potential backup center options for Los Angeles: Milwaukee’s Jericho Sims, former Laker Jaxson Hayes and Clippers veteran Brook Lopez.

For a Lakers team with championship ambitions, finding reliable help behind Walker Kessler could become a priority.

Lakers Outrebounded by Short-Handed Jazz

Kessler returned Wednesday after missing the Lakers’ overtime victory against Charlotte because of right lower leg soreness.

He finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, but struggled offensively, shooting 3-for-7 from the field and 4-for-10 from the free-throw line.

His backup, Sandro Mamukelashvili, endured an even tougher night.

Mamukelashvili managed six points and three rebounds in nearly 21 minutes. He missed nine of his 10 field-goal attempts, including all four shots from beyond the arc.

Kevon Looney, who started against Charlotte during Kessler’s absence, did not play Wednesday because of a coach’s decision.

The Lakers received little help elsewhere.

Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed five rebounds but went scoreless, while the team’s offense sputtered throughout the second half.

Luka Dončić scored 29 points but shot 10-for-28 and committed nine turnovers.

Los Angeles made just nine of 33 three-point attempts and shot 38.2% overall.

Utah outscored the Lakers 31-21 in the fourth quarter, snapping their winning streak.

Brook Lopez Among Lakers’ Potential Center Options

Duarte identified Lopez as an intriguing possibility because of his combination of rim protection and outside shooting.

The veteran Clippers center could give coach JJ Redick a different option when Kessler rests while providing additional spacing for Dončić.

Sims offers a more traditional interior presence.

The Milwaukee center could provide rebounding, athleticism and energy around the basket, although his limited offensive range would do little to address Los Angeles’ perimeter shooting.

Hayes represents a familiar alternative.

The former Lakers center, now with Utah, finished Wednesday’s game with six points, seven rebounds and two blocks against his former team.

His athleticism and familiarity with Redick’s system could make a reunion worth considering.

However, Duarte’s suggestions are potential fits, not confirmation that trade negotiations are underway.

Rob Pelinka Faces Important Roster Decision

The Lakers’ frontcourt depth was already tested Tuesday when Kessler sat out against Charlotte.

Los Angeles survived that game behind Quentin Grimes’ 47-point performance.

Wednesday’s defeat showed that getting Kessler back does not automatically solve the problem.

Even against a depleted Utah frontcourt, the Lakers struggled to control the glass and received minimal offensive support from their reserve big men.

A backup center alone would not fix their shooting or turnover issues.

But for president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, strengthening the position could provide valuable insurance as the season progresses.

The Lakers have demonstrated their potential during an impressive start.

Their loss to Utah offered a reminder that their roster still has weaknesses worth addressing.