Popular ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is facing widespread backlash for allegedly making “racist” comments about the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances to win the 2027 NBA championship.

On Wednesday, Smith doubled down on his earlier take that an NBA team led by three Caucasian players — Luka Doncic, Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves — isn’t built to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. This time, however, he went a step further, challenging the league’s Black players to make sure a white-led roster doesn’t take home the title.

“I’m looking at the brothers, and I’m saying, LA doing special things…these white brothers can play, y’all gonna let them win a championship?” Smith told ESPN’s “First Take” while reacting to the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak.

Smith Questions ‘White’ Lakers

Several current and former NBA players ripped Smith’s comments, including former No. 2 overall pick Jay Williams, who felt they bordered on race-baiting.

“This sounds like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed. Think about how disturbing that is,” Williams wrote.

When Smith doubled down with an “I said what I said and I meant what I meant” rebuttal, Williams explained why the ESPN analyst’s comments were out of line.

“Stephen A., imagine a white analyst asking on national TV, “Y’all really gonna let these Black quarterbacks win another Super Bowl?” We both know how that would land.”

Former NFL player Doc Holliday echoed Williams’ sentiments.

“What does the fact that they’re white have to do with anything?” he asked. “They’re hooping. We’ve always seen white guys that can hoop.”

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons urged Smith to let the topic die.

“just let this slide i guess ?”

just let this slide i guess ? https://t.co/YJZo9gNVyx — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) November 18, 2026

Popular NBA content creator Legends of Winning wrote of Smith: “He is the most shameless man on TV right now.”

He is the most shameless man on TV right now https://t.co/HmfnQZOnba — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) November 18, 2026

Is this not just blatant racism at this point? He talks more about skin color than he actually talks about basketball https://t.co/YdwWhpl80r — LakersCenter (@LALakersCenter) November 18, 2026

Stephen A. Smith Called a ‘Racist’

Several conservative commentators and sports analysts took a more hard-line approach, even labeling Smith a “racist” for his comments.

“Imagine a white analyst saying a black QB was taking over the NFL and calling on all the white QBs, asking them what they plan to do about it,” wrote The Blaze’s T.J. Moe.

“That analyst would be fired, labeled racist and unemployable. That’s the equivalent of what Stephen A did here.”

Outkick’s Clay Travis wrote: “Stephen A. asks if black players in the NBA are going to let the “white” Lakers win a title. Question: what happens if a white guy on TV said white quarterbacks have to keep a black quarterback from winning a Super Bowl? He would never work in TV again.”

Southern California News’ Fred J. Robledo presented an interesting analogy while calling out Smith for his comments.

“Imagine when Tiger Woods was coming up if some pundit on ESPN looked at the television and told white golfers you all gonna let this happen? Same thing.”