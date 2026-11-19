Former Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook woke up Thursday, Nov. 19, to a reminder of just how dominant he once was in the NBA.

And apparently, even the nine-time All-Star had trouble believing the numbers.

Westbrook shared an old statistical graphic to his Instagram Story, featuring averages of 26.2 points, 16.4 assists and 15.8 rebounds during a remarkable stretch in May 2021.

“This popped up on my photos this morning lol Mybad but this OD,” Westbrook wrote.

He initially appeared ready to offer some perspective on the performance before changing his mind.

“This mean I had to have like… actually nvm lol let me go drop the kids off. Also GOODMORNING lol,” he added.

The throwback came more than three months after Westbrook announced his retirement, bringing an 18-season NBA career to a close.

For Lakers fans, the numbers carry some additional significance. They came during Westbrook’s final season with the Washington Wizards, just months before Los Angeles acquired him in a blockbuster trade.

Russell Westbrook’s Incredible May 2021 Stats Came Before Lakers Trade

The graphic Westbrook shared dates to May 1-8, 2021, when he averaged 26.2 points, 16.4 assists and 15.8 rebounds across five games with the Wizards.

Those numbers weren’t a season-long average or even his complete May production. They represented a five-game run that featured several extraordinary individual performances.

Westbrook opened the month with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists against the Dallas Mavericks.

Two days later, he delivered 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists against the Indiana Pacers. On May 8, he added 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in another game against Indiana.

And the historic performances weren’t finished.

On May 10, Westbrook recorded his 182nd career triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks, surpassing Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history. He finished that game with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds.

Westbrook ultimately earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors, averaging 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds across nine regular-season games in May.

He also finished the 2020-21 regular season averaging 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game, leading the NBA in assists.

It was one of the most productive stretches of Westbrook’s career, and it helped set the stage for the next major move.

Russell Westbrook’s Lakers Career Took a Different Turn

Less than three months after Westbrook’s historic May performances, the Lakers reached an agreement to acquire the former NBA MVP from Washington.

The deal, officially completed in August 2021, sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington as part of a larger transaction.

Los Angeles envisioned Westbrook joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a championship-caliber trio.

Instead, the fit proved difficult.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists during his first Lakers season in 2021-22. Although still productive, those numbers represented a considerable drop from his Washington production, and Los Angeles missed the playoffs.

His role changed again the following season, including a move to the bench, before the Lakers traded him in February 2023.

The relationship between Westbrook and the Lakers remains one of the more scrutinized chapters of his career.

In hindsight, the numbers Westbrook rediscovered Thursday provide a striking contrast. Just before joining the Lakers, he was producing statistical performances almost impossible to replicate.

Westbrook retired in August 2026 as the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a former MVP and one of the most statistically prolific guards in league history.

His latest Instagram Story wasn’t framed as a statement about his Lakers tenure. He was simply reacting to an old photo that resurfaced on his phone.

But the numbers spoke for themselves. Even Westbrook seemed to need a moment to process them.