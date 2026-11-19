The NBA trade deadline is now less than three months away, and right around the corner is Dec. 15, the unofficial start of trade season around the league.

And that means all the buzz and chatter is only going to grow louder around the Los Angeles Lakers.

Every year, the Lakers are the most speculated team around the trade deadline, and this year, a move of note is the expectation. L.A. has its big man of the future in Walker Kessler but has no one to help take some of the load off his plate.

Lakers May Have Open Door to Young Starting Center

The Lakers may not have the assets they had before acquiring Kessler in a sign-and-trade from the Utah Jazz, but they have the resources to put together a strong enough trade package to acquire a big man who can consistently log minutes behind Kessler. One center who could be available is Charlotte Hornets star Moussa Diabate, the 24-year-old big man who has started in every game he has played this season.

“Moussa Diabate was the unheralded star of the NBA last season,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Zach Roberts. “He was one of the most impactful on/off players in the sport. This year, he has been one of the worst, and Ryan Kalkbrenner has outplayed him. This is the final year of his contract. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him traded.”

This season, Diabate, who has made 12 appearances for the struggling 4-10 Hornets, is averaging a career best in both points (8.7) and rebounds (10.2) per game while connecting on over 61 percent of his field goals. While Diabate has the profile of a starting center, which would likely force the Lakers to surrender more assets in a potential trade, he could slot seamlessly behind Kessler and even start if the 25-year-old star misses time. (Sorry for bringing up the possibility.)

L.A. Needs a Kessler Insurance Plan

The bad news is that Kessler, by default, may be the most valuable Laker outside of Luka Doncic. Why? Because the Lakers don’t view veteran big man Kevon Looney as a worthy back up.

“This team really can’t afford to lose Kessler for any extended amount of time,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Woike. “The Lakers have already decided that Kevon Looney isn’t a workable backup center, and they have limited trade assets to address that (at a time when supply for backup centers is low and demand around the league outside of the Lakers is high).”

Woike reported recently that the Lakers have moved on from considering Looney, the 30-year-old, three-time NBA champion, their back up center. He also revealed that L.A. is on the lookout for some help in the frontcourt.

“The Lakers are still monitoring the market for big men, team sources told The Athletic,” Woike reported. “They traded for Walker Kessler and signed Kevon Looney to play center, and (Sandro) Mamukelashvili can play the position, too. The team could address the position either by trade or signing, like with potentially adding (Matisse) Thybulle. The roster is currently at full capacity.”

The Lakers are enjoying an incredibly strong start to the season despite lacking bodies up front. Winners of 13 of their first 16 games, good for the top seed in the Western Conference, it may not be far-fetched to think that the Lakers could be a load for anyone if they get hands on another traditional center.