MVP favorite Luka Doncic has improved his temper to avoid technical fouls this season, but he still has little love for officials. One noteworthy incident featured NBA cameras catching Doncic’s insult towards one of the rarer female league officials. The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a frustrating loss to the Utah Jazz, and that led to Luka having multiple negative interactions with the officiating crew that night.

Video shows Doncic arguing with the referee before turning his back and saying “she’s so bad” at her job.

Another viral moment featured Luka arguing with another referee who turned back around and nearly approached the Lakers star. Neither incident led to Doncic getting ejected or hurting his technical foul count for the season so far. The Lakers missing Austin Reaves made the job tougher for Luka who let his frustrations mount.

A loss to the bottom tier Jazz roster was a bad look for Doncic and the Lakers to harm their record from the hot start. Former Utah center Walker Kessler chalked it up to a bad night for everyone and expects the Lakers to rebound next game. Losing clearly is what leads to Luka getting angrier about bad calls, so the Lakers must avoid a losing streak after the tough loss.

Why Luka Doncic Didn’t Get A Technical

Doncic has been under a microscope since previous seasons led to his technical fouls accumulating to reach an automatic suspension. Past incidents have seen Luka getting technicals rescinded, but that obviously becomes less likely when one player is always involved.

Doncic entered this season with a goal to avoid getting too many technical fouls so he could avoid that automatic suspension later in the year. Losing LeBron James has improved the roster depth, but the new roster only works with Luka suited up to play every single night.

The referee didn’t seem to hear or see what Doncic said about her to avoid getting called for a technical. Any referee seeing Luka insulting their job ability is likely going to call the technical foul on the spot. JJ Redick must ensure that Doncic avoids this happening again in the case of referees hearing his insults.

Lakers Must Prove This Was An Off Night

Another noteworthy reason for Luka’s frustration was that he had one of his worst games of the season. Most pundits expected Utah to roll over with top players Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen both out with respective injury issues.

Popular young guard Keyonte George led the Jazz to victory by shockingly outplaying Doncic as the two best players on the court. Everyone from the Lakers’ side has chalked this up to being a bad night that the team can get past.

Expect Luka to come out with more aggression next game and for the entire Lakers to show more motivation coming off an embarrassing loss. The Jazz game came on the second half of a back-to-back after the Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets in OT. Positive results so far prove the Lakers deserve some trust from the fan base to view this loss as an outlier.