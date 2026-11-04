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Ex-Lakers Champ Gets Cut From Shanghai Sharks: Report

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up ahead of a game against the nm at Staples Center on December 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion JaVale McGee found a new team outside of the NBA ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season to play for the Shanghai Sharks.

McGee’s decision to join the Sharks put him on the same roster as another ex-Laker, D’Angelo Russell.

Unfortunately, McGee’s time with the Sharks will get cut short. According to a report from Zhang Duo (via HoopsHype), the Sharks have waived McGee in favor of adding the former Toronto Raptors veteran, Chris Boucher.

Ex-Lakers Champ Gets Cut From Shanghai Sharks

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five
GettyLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazersin Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

McGee appeared in eight games for the Sharks so far this season.

The former Laker averaged 10.6 minutes per game on the court. He shot 61.5% from the field, putting up 5.1 points per game.

Along with his scoring, McGee came down with 2.9 rebounds per game and blocked 1.1 shots per game.

The 38-year-old center is once again going to be searching for a new opportunity in the pros.

JaVale McGee’s NBA Career

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: JaVale McGee #00 of the Sacramento Kings looks on in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on October 29, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

In 2008, McGee landed in the NBA as the No. 18 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He started his career with the Washington Wizards. Before making it to the Lakers in 2018, McGee played for the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Dallas Mavericks. A two-year run with the Golden State Warriors made him a two-time champion before he moved to LA.

In year one with the Lakers, McGee averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 65 games. In year two, he started all 68 games he played, producing 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He was a part of the Lakers’ latest championship squad.

Since then, McGee has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and the Sacramento Kings. That final run in the NBA occurred during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Since then, McGee has played for international squads.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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