Ex-Lakers Champ Gets Cut From Shanghai Sharks: Report

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion JaVale McGee found a new team outside of the NBA ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season to play for the Shanghai Sharks.

McGee’s decision to join the Sharks put him on the same roster as another ex-Laker, D’Angelo Russell.

Unfortunately, McGee’s time with the Sharks will get cut short. According to a report from Zhang Duo (via HoopsHype), the Sharks have waived McGee in favor of adding the former Toronto Raptors veteran, Chris Boucher.

Ex-Lakers Champ Gets Cut From Shanghai Sharks

McGee appeared in eight games for the Sharks so far this season.

The former Laker averaged 10.6 minutes per game on the court. He shot 61.5% from the field, putting up 5.1 points per game.

Along with his scoring, McGee came down with 2.9 rebounds per game and blocked 1.1 shots per game.

The 38-year-old center is once again going to be searching for a new opportunity in the pros.

JaVale McGee’s NBA Career

In 2008, McGee landed in the NBA as the No. 18 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He started his career with the Washington Wizards. Before making it to the Lakers in 2018, McGee played for the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Dallas Mavericks. A two-year run with the Golden State Warriors made him a two-time champion before he moved to LA.

In year one with the Lakers, McGee averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 65 games. In year two, he started all 68 games he played, producing 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He was a part of the Lakers’ latest championship squad.

Since then, McGee has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and the Sacramento Kings. That final run in the NBA occurred during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Since then, McGee has played for international squads.