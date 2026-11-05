Former Lakers First-Round Pick Makes Strong Knicks Debut After Stunning Release

Dalton Knecht wasn’t supposed to play Wednesday night. By halftime, the former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick had already delivered two highlight-reel plays in his New York Knicks debut.

Less than three weeks after the Lakers waived him, Knecht scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in New York’s 135-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.

He shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 4 from the 3-point range, in 16 minutes.

The performance was particularly notable because Knicks coach Mike Brown hadn’t planned to use him.

“Yeah, just a gut feel,” Brown told reporters afterward. “He’s on my quote-unquote minute sheets. He’s down for zero minutes.”

But Brown changed his mind late in the first half, giving Knecht an opportunity that the former Lakers guard seized immediately.

Dalton Knecht Makes Memorable First Impression With Knicks

Knecht made his first basket in a Knicks uniform one worth remembering.

With 2:18 remaining in the second quarter, he followed Landry Shamet’s missed 3-pointer with a thunderous putback dunk, announcing his arrival at Madison Square Garden.

He wasn’t finished.

With five seconds remaining before halftime, Knecht buried a step-back 3-pointer for his first triple as a Knick, extending New York’s lead to 84-49.

Chicago answered with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, leaving the Knicks ahead 84-52 at halftime.

Knecht’s putback dunk also caught the attention of actor and longtime Knicks fan Ben Stiller.

“Dalton Knecht has entered the conversation,” Stiller wrote on X, sharing a clip of the play.

The Knicks’ official account subsequently reposted Stiller’s reaction.

Knecht added another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter before knocking down a pull-up jumper with 4:43 remaining.

Asked whether his unexpected debut surprised him, Knecht said he had prepared for the possibility.

“No, I wasn’t surprised,” Knecht told reporters. “I just came in ready to go. The coaches said ‘you’re active’ — that just means be ready.”

Mike Brown Praises Former Lakers Guard’s Versatility

Brown offered an encouraging assessment of Knecht’s offensive ability, making it clear he sees more than a spot-up shooter.

“He’s a scorer,” Brown said. “Not just a shooter.”

The Knicks coach highlighted Knecht’s shooting range, midrange game, ability to attack the basket and passing.

However, Brown acknowledged that defense remains an area Knecht must improve.

“He’s got to work defensively,” Brown said.

Still, Brown liked how Knecht approached his unexpected opportunity.

“I thought tonight he tried to play within himself and contributed the best way he could,” Brown said.

The coach added that Knecht provided New York with a welcome offensive spark during his first-half stint.

Dalton Knecht Gets Fresh Start After Lakers Release

The Lakers selected Knecht with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft following his standout senior season at Tennessee.

His rookie campaign included a memorable 37-point performance against Utah, when he tied the NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers.

However, Knecht struggled to establish a consistent role under JJ Redick.

His playing time declined last season as inconsistent shooting and defensive limitations complicated his development.

Los Angeles eventually waived him Oct. 19 while finalizing its regular-season roster.

The Knicks signed Knecht to a two-way contract four days later, giving the former first-round pick another chance to prove himself.

Wednesday’s performance won’t erase the concerns that led to his departure from Los Angeles. Nor does one productive outing guarantee him regular minutes in Brown’s rotation.

But after a difficult ending with the Lakers, Knecht couldn’t have scripted a much better introduction to his new team.

His first basket was a putback slam. His first 3-pointer was a step-back jumper. And a coach who initially had him penciled in for zero minutes might have another reason to reconsider.