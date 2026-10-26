Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Decision Gets Unexpected Validation From Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers faced questions after waiving Dalton Knecht, their former first-round pick, just two years after drafting him.

Now, the New York Knicks‘ initial plans for the 25-year-old suggest Los Angeles wasn’t alone in questioning whether he was ready for a regular NBA rotation role.

Knicks coach Mike Brown revealed Sunday that Knecht will spend time with Westchester, New York’s G League affiliate, rather than sit on the NBA bench without consistent playing opportunities.

The development provides some context for the Lakers’ decision to move on from a player they selected 17th overall in 2024.

Mike Brown Reveals Knicks’ Dalton Knecht Plan

Brown emphasized the importance of getting Knecht meaningful minutes after New York signed him to a two-way contract.

“Right now he obviously is a two-way [player], and we want him to play as much as he can,” Brown said, according to the New York Daily News.

Brown explained that Knecht would play games with Westchester instead of remaining on the Knicks’ bench.

“If we need him to play games with us, we’ll do that,” Brown added.

The message was straightforward. New York sees potential in Knecht, but it isn’t immediately penciling him into its NBA rotation.

That approach closely resembles the challenge he faced during his final season in Los Angeles.

Dalton Knecht Explains Why He Chose Knicks Over Other Teams

Despite an uncertain NBA role, Knecht believes New York offers his best opportunity.

“It just felt like the best opportunity,” Knecht told reporters Sunday, according to SNY.

“I talked to the coaching staff, known them for a while, so it was good. Thought this would be a great fit, and I’m excited to be here.”

His decision came despite reported interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Knecht’s reasoning points to something beyond immediate playing time.

He values his familiarity with New York’s coaching staff and believes the organization can help him rebuild his career.

However, Brown’s development plan shows that Knecht still faces considerable work before earning consistent NBA minutes.

Knicks’ Development Plan Validates Lakers’ View of Dalton Knecht

Knecht’s Lakers career began promisingly.

He averaged 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc during his rookie season. His 37-point performance against Utah, featuring nine 3-pointers, offered an early glimpse of his scoring potential.

However, his second season proved considerably more difficult.

Knecht averaged just 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes across 54 games. His 3-point percentage fell to 34.2%, and his defensive limitations complicated his path to playing time.

Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged that the team’s evolving roster contributed to Knecht’s diminished role.

“The team changed. The needs changed, the fit changed,” Redick said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Redick maintained that Knecht had improved, but Los Angeles needed players who better complemented Luka Doncic.

The Lakers ultimately prioritized their immediate roster needs over waiting for Knecht to develop.

New York is taking a different route.

Rather than reserve an NBA roster spot for Knecht, the Knicks are giving him a chance to earn one through their developmental system.

That doesn’t necessarily prove the Lakers were right to waive him. Knecht could still become a productive NBA player.

But Brown’s assessment offers some validation for Los Angeles’ concerns about his immediate readiness.

For Knecht, the challenge now is turning what he considers his best opportunity into a lasting NBA role.