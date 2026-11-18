The Los Angeles Lakers saw a 47-point bomb from free agent signing Quentin Grimes in the team’s overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

With typical starting shooting guard Austin Reaves sidelined with a heel injury, Grimes stepped up in a big way. He had a relatively slow start to the season for the Lakers after becoming the fourth-highest-paid player on the team this summer, but after being given a bigger role with Reaves out, he rose to the challenge.

But with Reaves likely making a return soon, the Lakers are facing a unique decision on Grimes. He wasn’t playing well before Reaves’ injury, but after his incredible 47-point game, he could be in line for a long-term promotion after proving he can be a high-level scorer for Los Angeles this season.

Lakers Face Quentin Grimes Decision After 47-Point Game

Writing for LakeShowLife following Grimes’ career-high scoring night, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk discussed how the Lakers are in a slight dilemma as it relates to finding the right role for the 26-year-old.

“With Reaves recovering from his heel injury, Grimes was the guy who was asked for more in his absence. So far, so good. His effectiveness as a starter has shown the Lakers glimpses of the guy they thought they signed when they handed him a $60 million contract in the offseason,” he wrote. “It not also raises an important dilemma moving forward. Do the Lakers have to make room for Grimes as a starter, or is there a way to try and replicate this success when moving him back to the bench? JJ Redick will have no easy answers with that one.”

When Grimes signed with the Lakers, he was expected to be the team’s starting small forward. However, that hasn’t been the case this season, as he’s only begun games when Los Angeles has been dealing with injuries, as has been the case since Reaves has been out.

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Still, with his strong play, the Lakers could slide him into the starting lineup when the team is fully healthy and Reaves returns. They might not need him to take 24 shots a game, but if the 26-year-old can keep up the efficiency he showed on Tuesday, he would be the exact third perimeter scorer for head coach JJ Redick.

“Does Grimes’ success as a starter immediately invite the thought of giving him one of those spots moving forward? If only it were that simple,” Rovenchuk added. “Redick has a good issue on his hands, and that is being littered with strong options. The Lakers coach has to figure out how to maximize Grimes without rocking the boat too much for an otherwise successful start the year. The tweaks made should prove more subtle rather than anything drastic.”

Grimes will likely start again on Wednesday with Reaves still out with his heel injury, but after that, it’s uncertain what his role will be. His 47 points against Charlotte were nothing short of a surprise, but the Lakers getting that type of effort from any of the non-star trio is great news for the team.

Los Angeles’ $60M Wing Has Stepped Up Amid Austin Reaves’ Injury

Highlighted by Grimes’ 47 points on 16/24 shooting, including a buzzer-beater to send the Lakers-Hornets game to overtime, plus his six rebounds, three assists, and ten three-pointers, the wing has elevated his game overall since Reaves was sidelined with his heel injury.

Before Tuesday, he dropped 22 points on Sunday, which was one off from his season-high scoring night for the Lakers. Los Angeles needed a secondary scorer to step up with Reaves on the bench, and they got that in Grimes.

There was always hope he would play that role at points this year after signing a four-year, $60 million contract with the team this summer, but they hadn’t really gotten that so far. Now, they have. Granted, it’s come when he’s been in a bigger role, as it would have been preferred if Grimes could show his scoring prowess on a nightly basis, but rather late than never, right?

“(The Lakers) need Grimes to be more involved and make an impact. They should let him create more shots and showcase his offensive skill. There is plenty of room for Grimes to cook when the Lakers are healthy,” Tyler Watts wrote after Grimes’ 47-bomb. “Grimes should be taking the third-most shots on the Lakers. He was seventh in field goal attempts per game coming in. Head coach JJ Redick needs to get Grimes more shots and touches. He just showed why.”

“Now, the Lakers need him to be an impactful role player every night. That doesn’t mean scoring 47 points. Grimes needs to play his role and help LA win. So far, the results have been mixed, but this is a group with nine new players. Grimes is finding his stride, which should be scary for the rest of the NBA.”

This season, Grimes is averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 51.5% shooting. However, in the two games he’s played since Reaves suffered his heel injury, those numbers are up to 34.5 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 67.6% shooting. Somewhere in between the two is where his numbers should even out with Reaves back, as the Lakers hope he can continue his strong run when the star shooting guard returns healthy.