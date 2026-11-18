The Los Angeles Lakers will have Luka Dončić available for the second night of a back-to-back, but their winning streak will face another test without Austin Reaves.

Reaves has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz because of a left heel contusion and bone bruise, according to the Lakers injury report.

The encouraging news is that Dončić will play, while starting center Walker Kessler returns after missing Tuesday’s overtime victory over Charlotte.

The updates come less than 24 hours after the Lakers rallied from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Hornets 118-114, extending their winning streak to nine games.

Austin Reaves Ruled Out Again Against Utah Jazz

Reaves will miss his third consecutive game as he continues recovering from the heel injury.

The absence is significant for a Lakers team that has relied heavily on his production alongside Dončić.

Reaves is averaging 24.7 points this season, providing Los Angeles with another reliable scorer and playmaker.

Without him, coach JJ Redick has leaned more heavily on Quentin Grimes.

That adjustment paid off spectacularly Tuesday.

Grimes erupted for a career-high 47 points against Charlotte, making 10 three-pointers to join Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers players to reach that milestone.

His final three-pointer tied the game with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Lakers eventually completed the comeback in overtime.

Grimes’ emergence has helped Los Angeles overcome Reaves’ absence, although his continued production will be important against Utah.

Luka Doncic Cleared to Play on Back-to-Back

Dončić’s availability provides another significant lift.

The NBA’s leading scorer played heavy minutes Tuesday, finishing with 36 points as Los Angeles improved to 13-2.

Despite the short turnaround, the Lakers will have their primary offensive creator available against the Jazz.

Dončić is averaging 39 points this season and has been central to Los Angeles’ impressive start.

He also has a recent history of success against Utah.

In their previous meeting, Dončić scored 52 points, helping the Lakers escape with a narrow victory.

His presence becomes especially important with Reaves unavailable.

The Lakers will need Dončić to continue creating scoring opportunities while Grimes and the supporting cast provide additional offense.

Walker Kessler Returns Against Former Team

Kessler’s return offers Los Angeles help in another area.

The center missed Tuesday’s game because of right lower leg soreness, ending his streak of appearances to begin the season.

His absence forced the Lakers to adjust their frontcourt rotation against Charlotte.

Now, Kessler is set to face the Jazz, the franchise where he began his NBA career.

The matchup offers an intriguing reunion for the former Utah center.

His rebounding, rim protection and interior presence should help Los Angeles manage its frontcourt minutes following Tuesday’s overtime game.

The Lakers enter Wednesday riding their longest winning streak of the season.

But the challenge is considerable.

With little recovery time and Reaves still sidelined, Los Angeles must rely on Dončić, Kessler and its suddenly productive supporting cast to keep the streak alive.