The Los Angeles Lakers hold the top spot in the Western Conference standings at the moment. A big reason for that has been the historic start that Luka Doncic has had. He leads the league in scoring so far, and he looks unstoppable.

Despite how well he has scored the ball so far, Doncic also has a massive usage rate. That’s usually something that doesn’t lead to winning championships. In fact, one pundit believes his usage rate could actually end up hurting their title chances.

Luka Doncic Could Hurt Lakers’ Title Chances With High Usage Rating

Ben Golliver of ESPN is skeptical that Doncic’s high usage rate is going to lead to postseason glory.

“But the Lakers guard is also posting a historic usage rate — the percentage of his team’s possessions he ends with a shot attempt, free throw attempt or turnover — that saddles him with one of the heaviest offensive burdens in league history. Given that ultra-high usage stars have always fallen short of winning a championship, should Doncic’s heavy load start to raise alarm bells?” Golliver writes.

Golliver cites other high-usage rates and how players who have those don’t end up winning titles. To make matters worse, Doncic is having a higher usage rate than even those players.

“Here’s a splash of cold water: While 41 players have posted a usage rate above 35.0 for a season, none won a championship that year. This group includes Hall of Famers such as Jordan, Iverson, Bryant and Dwyane Wade, plus future Hall of Famers such as Harden, Westbrook, Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.” Golliver notes.

The usage rate also could lead to Doncic breaking down by the end of the season, which has been an issue. The Lakers haven’t gotten a fully healthy postseason from Doncic yet since the trade was made. Last season, he didn’t play in a single playoff game because of a hamstring injury.

LA Needs to Change the Offense to Protect Luka Doncic From Himself

If the Lakers are going to have a real shot to win a title, Doncic is going to have to lessen his usage. That is the best way to protect him from himself. Despite starting last season in the best shape he’s ever been in, he was still not able to finish the year healthy.

Having Austin Reaves initiate more of the offense going forward would help lighten Doncic’s load. Having him available in April is the most important thing the team can do. When he is on the floor, he’s usually the best player. Having that guy available and healthy later in the year is more important than what’s happening in November.

The Lakers have the third-best offensive rating in the league thus far. Doncic is a big reason why. Having him play off the ball a little bit more doesn’t seem like the worst idea if they are looking at their long-term goals.