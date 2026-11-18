Walker Kessler is getting another crack at his former team. This time, he will be looking for a much better performance.

The Los Angeles Lakers center will return Wednesday against the Utah Jazz after missing Tuesday’s 118-114 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets because of right lower leg soreness.

Kessler was absent from the Lakers’ injury report, giving coach JJ Redick an important frontcourt reinforcement on the second night of a back-to-back.

The timing carries additional significance for Kessler, who struggled badly in his first meeting against Utah last month.

Walker Kessler Gets Another Shot at Former Jazz Team

Kessler’s first return to Salt Lake City on Oct. 25 didn’t go according to plan.

The 25-year-old managed just two points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes, shooting 1-for-2 from the field in the Lakers’ 132-123 victory.

He also committed four fouls and finished with one blocked shot.

It was a sharp departure from his impressive start to the season.

Kessler had averaged 24 points, 8.5 rebounds and four blocks through his first two games with Los Angeles.

Afterward, he admitted the emotions surrounding his return to Utah affected his performance.

“Obviously Utah was the first four years of my career. It’s a special place for me,” Kessler told reporters.

He acknowledged getting too excited and struggling to establish a rhythm against his former teammates.

“I definitely let my emotions get the best of me,” Kessler said.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, Luka Dončić delivered 52 points to rescue the Lakers from an 18-point deficit.

Wednesday offers Kessler an opportunity to make a different impression.

Lakers Welcome Walker Kessler Back After Hornets Win

Kessler missed his first game of the season Tuesday, ending a streak of 14 consecutive appearances.

Without their starting center, the Lakers relied on Kevon Looney and their remaining frontcourt options against Charlotte.

Quentin Grimes ultimately saved Los Angeles with a career-high 47 points, including 10 three-pointers.

His late three forced overtime before the Lakers secured their ninth consecutive victory.

Kessler’s return should restore a dependable interior presence.

He is averaging 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks this season.

Those numbers reflect the impact Los Angeles envisioned when it acquired him from Utah in July.

His rebounding and rim protection have become important components of Redick’s rotation.

Walker Kessler Return Helps Lakers With Austin Reaves Out

The Lakers still won’t have Austin Reaves, who remains sidelined with a left heel injury.

However, Dončić will play despite logging significant minutes Tuesday.

That gives Los Angeles its starting point guard and center as it attempts to extend its winning streak.

For Kessler, the matchup represents an opportunity to move past his difficult first outing against Utah.

He has already demonstrated how much he can contribute alongside Dončić.

Now, with the Lakers trying to remain among the NBA’s hottest teams, Kessler gets another chance to show his former team the player he has become.