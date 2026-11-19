The Los Angeles Lakers fell back to Earth on Wednesday night after being handled by the struggling Utah Jazz.

The Jazz, one of the worst teams in the NBA, knocked off the Lakers to snap L.A.’s nine-game winning streak. The loss dropped the Lakers to 13-3, but they still lead the Spurs by 0.5 games for the top seed in the Western Conference.

There are plenty of explanations for why the Lakers lost and failed to crack 100 points, starting with the league’s best offense having its worst night of the season and superstar point guard Luka Doncic producing his second shaky performance in a row.

But … There is Some Good News for the Lakers

Lakers Nation may try to put this loss in the rear-view by blaming fatigue, and rightfully so. The Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back and had to gear up to play less than 24 hours after a grueling overtime game against the Charlotte Hornets. But the good news is that star guard Austin Reaves is making steady progress as he recovers from a bruised heel sustained in last week’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to head coach JJ Redick, there have been no setbacks in Reaves’ as goes through his return-to-play protocol.

“JJ Redick said Austin Reaves was able to get on the court today, and that it went well,” Lakers reporter Mike Trudell wrote in an X post. “He’ll miss tonight’s game, a third straight since he bruised his heel at Milwaukee on Nov. 11. We’ll await an update ahead of the next game (Friday vs. SAC).”

The Lakers get Thursday off but are right back at it against the Kings on Friday night. We will learn Reaves’ status for tomorrow night’s game once the team releases its official injury report Thursday evening.

After Reaves went down with injury last week, Redick reported that the 28-year-old star is day-to-day. It is safe to say that designation was on the softer side now that more than a week has passed since L.A.’s win in Milwaukee two Wednesday’s ago.

L.A. Needs Reaves Back in the Lineup

The Lakers showed they can win without Reaves on Tuesday, but it took a herculean performance by forward Quentin Grimes, who recorded a career-high 47 points while becoming the first Laker since franchise icon Kobe Bryant to cash 10 3-pointers in a game.

More importantly, Reaves’ absence has thrust a heavier load onto the shoulders of Doncic, whose shooting splits in the last two games confirm that he is fighting fatigue and sheer exhaustion as the lone offensive hub on his team.

“Austin, I think, will be a game-time decision (for Friday’s game), and I will not be surprised if he’s questionable going into the game,” Lakers journalist Jovan Buha said during a recent live-stream episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast. “It might just come down to how he is pregame. Maybe they rule him out. We’ll have a better sense tonight.”

Even though the Kings are no world-beaters, Wednesday’s loss to the Jazz showed any opponent can be a challenge, especially without your second-best player on the floor.