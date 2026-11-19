The Los Angeles Lakers lost for the first time in 10 outings to the cellar-dwelling Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic struggled offensively all night for the second game in a row.

Following the contest, head coach JJ Redick mentioned fatigue but then said it wasn’t an excuse for the team connecting on just 38 percent of its field goal attempts (34-of-89) and 27 percent of its three-point tries (9-of-33). Doncic finished the contest with a team-leading 29 points but did so on poor efficiency (10-of-28 from the field, including 2-of-12 from behind the arc).

Redick pointed to the absence of Austin Reaves due to a bruised left heel as having a major impact on Doncic physically, particularly on the offensive end of the floor.

“JJ Redick admitted that Luka Doncic’s workload without Austin Reaves in the lineup is ‘taking a toll’ and has led to back-to-back inefficient nights,” Lakers Nation posted to X.

Quentin Grimes Filled Austin Reaves’ Scoring Role Against the Hornets in Narrow Win for Lakers 2 Games Back

Reaves suffered the injury during a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on November 11 and has missed the past three games, including the Lakers’ home loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Lakers had the next three nights off, returning to the floor with 43 points in a road victory over the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles won its ninth contest in a row over the Charlotte Hornets in L.A. on Tuesday night, though it took overtime to close out the four-point victory.

Doncic had 36 points but shot just 13-of-34 in that game, while Quentin Grimes stepped up and filled the scoring role Reaves left behind. Grimes finished the night with 47 points on 16-of-24 from the field, including 10-of-14 from the 3-point line.

Luka Doncic Takes Blame for Lakers’ Inefficient Offense in Loss to Jazz

But on the second night of a back-to-back, which are often scheduled losses in the NBA once teams get deeper in the season, the Lakers were unable to muster the energy necessary to get their 14th win of the year in 16 tries.

Instead, Los Angeles fell to 13-3. Doncic spoke to reporters after the game and shouldered the majority of the blame for the home loss to the Jazz, who are now 3-13 and occupy the No. 14 spot in the Western Conference out of 15 total teams.

“Honestly, I just got to do way better than this,” Doncic said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “This is unacceptable for my part. Got to lead the team in better ways.”

The Lakers play their next two games at home, taking on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night before another three days off and then a rematch against the Jazz in Los Angeles on November 23. It remains unclear if Reaves will be healthy enough to return in time for either, or both, contests.