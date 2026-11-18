The Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the NBA, and much of the team’s early season success has been due in part to Luka Doncic‘s MVP-caliber first month of the year.

Doncic leads the league in scoring, has set multiple franchise and league records, and overall is putting together the best season of his career.

After Doncic led the Lakers to yet another win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, playing without both Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, the team announced historic news relating to the franchise star.

Lakers Announce Historic Luka Doncic News

In a post on X, the Lakers announced that Doncic is the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,700 career three-pointers. He trailed only the best three-point shooter the sport has ever seen, Stephen Curry, but was only three games away from tying the Golden State Warriors‘ star for the fastest player to hit the mark, as he did it in just 524 games compared to Doncic’s 527.

“Elite shotmaking. Historic results,” the Lakers captioned the post.

Doncic has been on a tear this season, as he’s been in a battle with Victor Wembanyama all year for the best MVP award odds. He is averaging a league-leading 38.8 points per game, and while that comes with a high usage rate, he is scoring the ball at a strong 47.8% shooting, along with a career-high 39.8% from the three-point range.

Doncic has scored a total of 504 points through the first month of the season, per ESPN, which is another historic mark.

“That’s Luka Doncic‘s point total so far this season, the third most in NBA history through the first 13 games of a season, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote. “Doncic is averaging (38.8) points per game, which would be the third-highest scoring average for a season if he keeps it up, with only Chamberlain ahead of him in the top two spots.”

“The Lakers have feasted on a cupcake schedule thanks to Doncic, who has been merciless in his first season in Los Angeles without LeBron James,” ESPN’s Ben Golliver wrote in a separate article about Doncic’s early-season success. “The Slovenian guard is averaging career highs in points and player efficiency rating, he’s leading the NBA’s most efficient offense and he’s on track to become only the third player in the 3-point era to post a usage rate above 40.”

Doncic has tied or broken several other Lakers and NBA scoring records this season, and while he is also third in all-time scoring average for his career, he’s made another jump this season, which has boosted Los Angeles into true title contention.

Los Angeles Mixed Injury News Ahead Of Jazz Game

Along with Doncic’s MVP-level start, the Lakers announced that he would be playing in the team’s second night of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

He had previously sat out the team’s first two back-to-backs of the year, as the coaching and medical staff were taking a cautious approach with a minor back injury he picked up to start the season.

However, riding a nine-game win streak, the Lakers are keeping him available against Utah.

Additionally, the Lakers will get back Kessler for Wednesday night. He sat out against the Hornets with a leg injury, but is available to go against his former team.

However, while Doncic and Kessler will be available, Los Angeles will still see Reaves on the bench. He is dealing with a heel injury he picked up a week ago, and despite reports about him being a game-time decision, the Lakers’ injury report lists the star shooting guard as out.

Along with Doncic’s historic start, the Lakers got an incredible 47-point game from Quentin Grimes on Tuesday. With Reaves remaining on the bench, the Purple and Gold might need the backup guard to have another strong performance as he continues to replace the typical starter in the lineup.

Regardless, the Lakers’ success has followed Doncic, and after a historic start to the year, he’s making his best case for winning the first MVP award of his career. The scoring numbers are off the charts, and if he keeps up this pace, Los Angeles will be a dreaded opponent for any team they are going up against for the rest of the season.