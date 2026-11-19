The Los Angeles Lakers are playing better basketball than most pundits expected to start the year. At this point, they are 13-3 and sit atop the Western Conference standings. They are at the top despite the fact that they let LeBron James walk in the offseason.

Despite a loss to the Jazz, LA still has played consistent basketball for most of the season. Luka Doncic has led the charge, as he leads the league in scoring. Bleacher Report believes they deserve the highest possible marks for how they have begun this season.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive an A+ Grade for Their Start to the Season

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report gives the Lakers the best possible grade so far. He cites Doncic’s dominance as the main reason they have played so well.

“A 38.8-point-per-game scoring average doesn’t even look real, as Dončić is nearly a full eight points higher than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s second-leading scorer.” Swartz wrote.

With how Doncic has played so far, the ceiling for the Lakers has been raised. Even without Austin Reaves in the lineup, the offense has been strong. Injuries have not hit the team with as much ferocity as they ahve hit other teams to this point, but that might come later.

LA has the third-best offensive rating in the NBA to this point. Most of that is due to the prowess of Doncic. Very few pundits and analysts saw a start like this as being possible after replacing three starters in the lineup. Only Doncic and Reaves remain from last year’s starters.

Walker Kessler has gotten hurt already, although it doesn’t seem serious. His addition to the lineup has been perfect for how Doncic plays. Keeping him healthy will be a challenge, considering he played just 63 games in the last two seasons combined.

Los Angeles Has the Talent to Possibly Win the West

The first 16 games of the season have shown that the Lakers have the talent to win the West. Injuries have crushed the Thunder, so they don’t look like the same force they have been in the last two years. The Spurs are still a really good team, and the Rockets have put things together.

Once Anthony Edwards returns for the Timberwolves, things might get a little more interesting at the top of the Western Conference. For now, LA deserves to be in talks as not just the best team in the West, but perhaps the best team in the NBA at large.

Health will continue to be a big talking point for this team as the year continues. If they can’t have Doncic healthy at the end of the season into the playoffs, this start won’t matter. That is something Doncic has struggled to do since his final season with the Dallas Mavericks