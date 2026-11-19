Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has a long history of bickering with NBA officials, but it was a rare sight when one of them appeared to step toward Doncic as though he was interested in turning a verbal altercation on the court into a physical one.

The incident in question occurred at halftime of the Lakers’ home loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, November 18. Bleacher Report shared video of the interaction between Doncic and league official Tre Maddox, as Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks stood in between the two men (facing Maddox) to ensure no contact materialized.

“Ref had to be held back from Luka 😳,” Bleacher Report captioned the X post. “Wait for Austin Reaves 😅.”

Doncic and Maddox exchanged words, after which Maddox changed direction and briefly moved toward the Lakers player in what one could interpret as a potentially threatening manner. Maddox uttered a couple more words, as did Brooks, it appeared. Then Maddox continued walking in the opposite direction of Doncic.

Meanwhile, Doncic stared at Maddox with a puzzled look on his face, which indicated that he was either puzzled and/or shocked by the way events played out.

NBA Has Yet to Comment on Situation Between Lakers Guard Luka Doncic, Referee Tre Maddox

The aggressive nature of Maddox could end up calling for the NBA to enact some sort of discipline.

The league fines players often for criticizing the officiating during postgame press conferences, and any act of physical aggression toward an official tends to bring down major fines and/or a suspension.

It should work the same the other way, at least theoretically. How seriously the league office will take Maddox’s actions remains to be seen, and the NBA had made no announcement on the incident as of early Thursday morning.

The game between the Lakers and the Jazz took place in Los Angeles and began at 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. It was the last game of the Wednesday slate and did not end until well after midnight on the East Coast.

Doncic also had animated verbal arguments with referee Dannica Baroody throughout the course of the contest. She ultimately hit Doncic with a technical foul after he argued with a call of traveling.

Luka Doncic, Lakers Struggled Mightily on Offense in Loss to Jazz

The night was a tough one for Doncic all around.

He struggled with his shooting for the second game in a row, connecting on just 10-of-28 attempts (2-of-12 from deep). Doncic finished with 29 points in the Lakers’ 12-point loss to the now 3-12 Jazz. The defeat snapped a nine-game win streak for Los Angeles.

Doncic was just as bad the night before during a four-point overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. He finished that contest with 36 points but made only 13-of-34 shots from the field, including 5-of-16 attempts from behind the 3-point line.

Los Angeles has Thursday off before returning to action against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Friday night.