Dalton Knecht is finding his shooting touch again. The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, are struggling to find theirs.

The former Lakers first-round pick erupted for 35 points Friday night, leading the Westchester Knicks to a 130-117 victory over Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.

Knecht scored 33 of those points over the final three quarters, providing another reminder of the offensive potential that made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The performance came barely a month after Los Angeles waived him before the regular season.

Now playing under a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, Knecht is averaging 30.5 points through two G League appearances.

His resurgence comes as the Lakers have endured an unusually difficult offensive stretch.

Dalton Knecht Catches Fire After Lakers Waiver

Knecht needed just 18 field-goal attempts to score 35 points against Raptors 905.

The 25-year-old guard shot 9-for-18 from the field, made six of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc and converted six of eight free throws.

He added three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

After scoring only two points in the opening quarter, Knecht found his rhythm and never looked back.

His shooting helped Westchester secure its first victory of the season.

Knecht previously scored 26 points in his Westchester debut, giving him 61 points across his first two games.

It’s an encouraging start for a player whose NBA career appeared to be losing momentum.

The Lakers selected Knecht with the 17th overall pick in 2024 after his standout career at Tennessee.

He showed immediate promise as a rookie, averaging 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from the 3-point range.

However, inconsistent opportunities and shooting struggles eventually pushed him out of the rotation.

Los Angeles waived Knecht on Oct. 19, ending his tenure before his third NBA season.

Four days later, New York signed him to a two-way deal.

Lakers Offense Struggles Without Austin Reaves

Knecht’s scoring outburst comes amid a concerning offensive stretch for his former team.

The Lakers have averaged just 107 points over their last three games, considerably below the explosive production that defined their early-season success. Their once-dominant offense has plummeted to 26th in offensive rating during the brutal stretch.

They needed overtime to defeat Charlotte 118-114 on Tuesday before suffering a 109-97 loss to Utah the following night.

Friday’s 106-104 victory over Sacramento required another fourth-quarter comeback.

Los Angeles shot just 38.2% from the field against Utah, exposing its difficulty generating consistent offense without injured guard Austin Reaves.

Even Luka Doncic has struggled to carry the entire scoring burden.

The contrast with Knecht’s recent performances is striking, although success against G League competition doesn’t guarantee similar production in the NBA.

Dalton Knecht Gets Another Opportunity With Knicks

Knecht’s early success in Westchester doesn’t necessarily mean the Lakers made a mistake.

His limited defensive versatility and inconsistent shooting contributed to his declining role in Los Angeles.

But his recent performances suggest his offensive ability hasn’t disappeared.

For the Knicks, the two-way contract represents a low-risk opportunity to develop a former first-round pick.

For Knecht, it’s a chance to rebuild his confidence and prove he belongs in the NBA.

And for the Lakers, his 35-point explosion arrives at an awkward moment, with a once-dominant offense suddenly searching for answers.