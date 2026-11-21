All-Star guard Luka Doncic was clearly unhappy with teammate Sandro Mamukelashvili during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Doncic called out Mamu’s defense when the Lakers went to locker room at the halftime break trailing the Kings 62-54. Notably, Mamu committed a bad pass turnover with five seconds left in the half, leading to an easy layup for Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. In all, Sacramento poured in three field goals over the final 45 seconds, leaving Doncic and the Lakers coaching staff visibly demoralized at the break.

Per several viral videos circulating on social media, Doncic cussed out Mamukelashvili, questioning the stretch big’s ability to play even serviceable defense.

“Every f—ing game Mamu gets blown by… Every f—ing time!” Doncic was heard yelling at his teammates as they walked off the court.

It’s unknown if Doncic addressed Mamu directly about his defensive shortcomings.

JJ Redick Furious With Lakers

Though the Lakers eked out a two-point win to improve to 2-1 in the NBA Cup, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was irate with his team for their poor defense. He delivered an impassioned speech to the team at the halftime break, which seemed to wake them up.

“I feel I did a decent job of regulating at halftime,” Redick said after the game, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“They may have a differing opinion of that. Can’t repeat every word I used. The main message was we’ve got to be tougher, we’ve got to bring a little bit of energy.”

Doncic said he’s used to Redick yelling in his ear when the team plays poorly.

“I mean he yells, but I’m used to it,” Doncic said of Redick.

“Got us all fired up. Sometimes it’s good to yell,” he added.

Lakers Overcome Kings in NBA Cup

Redick was particularly infuriated with center Walker Kessler, who was completely outplayed by Domantas Sabonis in the first half. Kessler had six points, one rebound and four fouls at the break, while Sabonis had 15 points and eight boards.

Kessler — who finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks — admitted Redick’s dressing-down sparked him and his teammates.

“He lit me up a little bit, rightfully so,” Kessler said of Redick’s halftime speech. “But it was constructive. He was like, ‘I know you can do this. Do it.'”

“I wasn’t playing physical, wasn’t going up to dunk the ball. I was missing some more touches around the rim. And then defensively, being undisciplined. Jumping at stuff I don’t need to jump at,” Kessler said. “He definitely lit into me. It was good. I needed it. That’s what makes a good coach. Knowing when guys need that and when guys don’t.”

The Lakers (14-3) will next host the Utah Jazz (3-14) on Monday. There’s a good chance that they will get Austin Reaves back from injury.