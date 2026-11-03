Lakers Urged to Add $30 Million Rival Star in Proposed Four-Asset Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 6-2 with a win over the Miami Heat on Monday night, behind another impressive performance from Luka Doncic.

Despite winning 75% of their opening eight games, questions remain about whether the current roster has enough quality to sustain that success, particularly once the schedule becomes more challenging.

In recent months, the Lakers have been linked with several wings and frontcourt options, with Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. continuing to emerge as a potential target.

Lakers Urged to Consider Trade for Clippers Forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Bleacher Report analyst Dan Favale recently identified Jones as a realistic target for the Lakers, particularly amid questions surrounding the Clippers’ long-term direction.

Favale believes the 29-year-old could be available for a trade package within the Lakers’ reach.

“Going on 30 this February, Jones remains athletic enough to check tough defensive assignments and get up and down the floor,” he wrote. “He tends to hit just enough of his wide-open threes to remain in a playoff rotation.”

Meanwhile, Fadeaway World’s Siddhant Gupta highlighted recent comments from Lakers insider Jovan Buha suggesting that rookie Cameron Carr and second-year wing Adou Thiero could feature in potential trade discussions.

With that in mind, Gupta outlined a hypothetical deal that would send both young players to the Clippers, alongside two second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, both originally belonging to the Washington Wizards.

In return, the Lakers would acquire Jones.

“For the Lakers, absorbing Derrick Jones Jr.’s $10.4 million contract should not be an issue considering that they are sending out Cameron Carr‘s $3.3 million deal along with Adou Thiero‘s $2.1 million cap hit,” Gupta wrote.

“Although they would be taking on an excess of $5.0 million in salary, with $8.1 million in space below the first apron, the Purple and Gold are in a comfortable position.”

Jones Jr. Could Offer LA Immediate Upgrade, but at a Cost

Gupta also suggested that the proposed deal could appeal to the Clippers, allowing them to shed approximately $5 million in salary and create additional flexibility ahead of the trade deadline or next offseason.

However, whether the Lakers would be willing to part ways with both Carr and Thiero so early in their careers remains questionable.

Thiero, in particular, could emerge as a potential trade asset if the front office looks to strengthen the roster, although including both young players in a deal for Jones would represent a significant commitment.

Jones is entering the final season of a three-year, $30 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

That presents another consideration for Los Angeles, with the front office potentially reluctant to sacrifice valuable young assets for a player who could leave after just one season.

Nevertheless, Jones’ defensive versatility, elite athleticism and improving perimeter shooting make him an intriguing fit alongside Doncic.

The two already developed chemistry during their time together with the Dallas Mavericks in 2023-24, and Jones’ ability to complement high-usage creators without demanding significant offensive touches could prove valuable.

If Rob Pelinka and the front office believe adding Jones could help transform the Lakers into legitimate title contenders, particularly with injuries affecting several Western Conference rivals, a move could become increasingly tempting.

The 29-year-old has appeared in six games this season, averaging a career-high 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals while committing just 1.2 turnovers per game.

He has also shot an impressive 53.1% from the field and 52.0% from three-point range, further strengthening his case as a potential midseason trade target around the league.