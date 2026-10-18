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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Player Released By Current NBA Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will open their 2026-27 regular season when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.

They played their final preseason game on Friday when they lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 133-116.

Ex-Lakers Player Released By Current NBA Team

GettyJosh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball as Drew Timme #17 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defends during the first half of the preseason game at the United Center on October 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

With the season coming up, teams around the NBA have to make roster cuts.

The Timberwolves announced (on Saturday) that they had released a handful of players.

One of those players was recent Lakers forward Drew Timme.

Timberwolves PR wrote: “NEWS: @Timberwolves Waive Enrique Freeman, KJ Martin, Norchad Omier, Antonio Reeves and Drew Timme”

Looking At Timme’s Time In Los Angeles

GettyDrew Timme #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against Asa Newell #14 of the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Timme appeared in a career-high 27 games (one start) for the Lakers during the 2025-26 season.

He had averages of 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range.

Looking At Timme’s Other Stops

GettyDrew Timme #26 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles on the bench in the first half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Washington Wizards at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Timme went undrafted after a legendary college career at Gonzaga.

He made his NBA debut during the 2024-25 season when he appeared in nine games (two starts) for the Brooklyn Nets.

During his brief time in Brooklyn, the 26-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyDrew Timme #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Andrew Dukowitz: “Wolves announced they waived Antonio Reeves Enrique Freeman KJ Martin Norchad Omier Drew Timme Enrique Freeman was on a 2-way and the rest were all on camp deals. So this opens up a 2-way spot and keeps their last main roster spot open.”

@GrantMN3: “kinda thought Timme might take Freeman’s two-way but guess they’ll look for someone else”

@sullympls: “twolves timme time we hardly knew ye”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Player Released By Current NBA Team

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