Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Player Released By Current NBA Team

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will open their 2026-27 regular season when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.

They played their final preseason game on Friday when they lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 133-116.

Ex-Lakers Player Released By Current NBA Team

With the season coming up, teams around the NBA have to make roster cuts.

The Timberwolves announced (on Saturday) that they had released a handful of players.

One of those players was recent Lakers forward Drew Timme.

Timberwolves PR wrote: “NEWS: @Timberwolves Waive Enrique Freeman, KJ Martin, Norchad Omier, Antonio Reeves and Drew Timme”

Looking At Timme’s Time In Los Angeles

Timme appeared in a career-high 27 games (one start) for the Lakers during the 2025-26 season.

He had averages of 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range.

Looking At Timme’s Other Stops

Timme went undrafted after a legendary college career at Gonzaga.

He made his NBA debut during the 2024-25 season when he appeared in nine games (two starts) for the Brooklyn Nets.

During his brief time in Brooklyn, the 26-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Andrew Dukowitz: “Wolves announced they waived Antonio Reeves Enrique Freeman KJ Martin Norchad Omier Drew Timme Enrique Freeman was on a 2-way and the rest were all on camp deals. So this opens up a 2-way spot and keeps their last main roster spot open.”

@GrantMN3: “kinda thought Timme might take Freeman’s two-way but guess they’ll look for someone else”

@sullympls: “twolves timme time we hardly knew ye”