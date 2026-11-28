The Los Angeles Lakers stormed into Frost Bank Center and ripped off a 20-point first half lead over the defending Western Conference champion Spurs.

That lead evaporated in the third quarter, with the Spurs putting together their trademark 3-point shooting and cat-like speed on defense to overwhelm the older, slower Lakers. Although the game came down to the clutch, it felt like the hosts were in command for most of the fourth quarter.

While the loss stings, head coach JJ Redick called the game a “great test” for his squad, which fell to 15-4 and the second seed in the conference after Friday’s loss.

Spurs Superstar Gets Last Laugh as Lakers Crumble in 2nd Half

In the end, it wasn’t exactly the MVP battle we hoped to witness. Superstars Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic had their thumbprint all over the game, but neither star put together their best game, with both Wembanyama and Doncic producing inefficient shooting nights. But the Spurs big man dropped 25 points and, more importantly, the win, which will matter plenty in the eyes of the voters … and in the eyes of The Alien himself.

“At the rim, dominate the rim on offense, my teammates are open, you know,” Wembanyama said, explaining what he believes is the formula for the Spurs to win games. “This is the way we’ve won many games last year. This is the way we’re gonna win many games this year.”

As for the MVP award, the 22-year-old Frenchman knows he is in the running again.

“I’m gonna have to take the mid-range shot, especially the late-game isos and stuff, and the threes, of course,” Wembanyama said.

“But dominating the rim on both sides is how I’m gonna win MVP one day.”

Of course, the Lakers believe they have the rightful MVP — their 27-year-old All-NBA point guard who is leading the league in scoring by a considerable margin this season.

Wembanyama, Spurs Take Control After L.A.’s Fast Start

Depending on whom you ask, the Lakers’ start to the game was either a true indication of who they can be at their best … or total fools gold.

Let’s put it this way: the Lakers are really good when they are playing to their strengths, but the Spurs were missing a ton of 3-pointers they usually make. In the second half, though, San Antonio flexed its contender muscle and played off the momentum of the Frost Bank Center crowd, with the play of young stars Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper overwhelming the visitors.

“The reality is, that’s the barometer in the West right now, and this was a great test for us,” Redick said of the Spurs. “We’ll get better from it. They’re disappointed right now and it’s a natural emotion from losing a game. I told them this morning, ‘We’re going to get feedback (from the game). And when we wake up tomorrow, if we’ve won the game or lost, we’re still a good team on Saturday morning.'”

If the Lakers learned all they needed to in Friday’s NBA Cup loss, then they’ll be more than ready to take on the young, upstart Memphis Grizzlies in Sunday’s matinee.