Although the Los Angeles Lakers are 15-4 and showed valiant effort in a slim loss to the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs, it is hard to argue that L.A. can continue to get by without having another traditional center on the roster.

The Lakers deserve applause for putting together the best start to a season since their title-winning campaign seven years ago, but for the franchise to get back to the mountaintop, one or two moves are necessary, starting with a trade for a big man who can consistently chew up some minutes behind star center Walker Kessler, who is having a stellar season following an offseason trade from the Utah Jazz.

Lakers Could Face Complications in Trade for a Rumored 7’1” Target

One player who has aggressively made the rounds in Lakers trade speculation is Clippers big man Brook Lopez, who has been a revelation this season despite playing in his 19th year. The Lakers could certainly use a big man like Lopez, who is shooting over 42 percent from 3-point range this season, but Trevor Lane warns that the team will find it difficult to acquire Lopez unless they blow the Clippers away with an offer.

“We might look at Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez as trade targets, but I think it’s pretty clear the Clippers will only trade with the Lakers if it’s beat-you-over-the-head obvious that they’re annihilating the Lakers in the trade; otherwise, if there is anything close in value, they will send that player to any other team than the Lakers.”

Questioning whether the Clippers and Lakers would do business may feel speculative, but it is a legitimate point to raise. The Clippers are struggling and unlikely to go far this season, but would they be willing to help the Lakers, who have title aspirations?

“But again, the Lakers will find it difficult to negotiate a reasonable trade with the Clippers due to their rivalry,” wrote ClutchPoints’ Jedd Pagaduan. “Moreover, the Lakers don’t have much in the way of trade assets, and they may want to acquire a younger big man who can contribute beyond this season, such as Day’Ron Sharpe of the Brooklyn Nets.”

Lopez May Be on the Move … But it May Not Matter

Lopez is just one of many names that have emerged in Lakers trade speculation, but his ability to stretch the floor may make him the best potentially available 3-point big man on the market. The former All-Star, who spent the 2017-18 season with the Lakers, may not provide much impact defensively, but if L.A. can land a center in Lopez who averages over 14 points per game as the back up, it could make all the difference for a Luka Doncic-led team.

“The Lakers are certainly gonna be a buyer,” Fischer said during Tuesday’s Bleacher Report NBA insider live stream notebook. “If you wanna talk about it specifically with Brook Lopez and the Lakers, he’s been there before. He’s been in that building, and he’s also right across town. (It) wouldn’t be a difficult transition for him by any stretch. … If this is what the Lakers decide they do value, if they prefer to have a different big man look compared to adding another rim-runner, Brook Lopez is massive, and he is one of the better floor-spacing big men on the market. … I certainly understand why Brook Lopez would be an appealing target for the Lakers.”

The Clippers are reportedly angling to ship off their veteran stars, likely including Lopez, before the trade deadline. The Lakers can try calling to see if they are willing to answer in the first place.