Back in 2012, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Dwight Howard from the Orlando Magic in a four-team blockbuster trade. Howard was supposed to give Kobe Bryant a shot at winning his sixth championship, but they finished seventh and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Speaking on the Kowch Potatoes Podcast, Howard opened up about his first tenure with the Lakers and his relationship with Bryant back then. He honestly regretted what happened between them and thought that he could have tried to make it work.

“The first time you get together with an alpha male on the same team, you’re going to bump heads,” Howard said via HoopsHype. “And I’m young, just going through the situation in Orlando, and now I’m playing with the GOAT, you know what I’m saying?

“And obviously, he’s going to want a certain thing, and I’m going to want a certain thing as far as I want the ball here, he’s going to want the ball,” he continued. “So a year is not enough time to really learn each other. So sometimes I look back and say, ‘Man, I should have stayed just so we could have worked it out. One year wasn’t enough time.'”

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If it worked out, the Lakers would have fared better and made the playoffs earlier in the regular season. Bryant might not have suffered a torn Achilles tendon after carrying the team by playing seven straight quarters and at least 40 minutes for seven consecutive games.

Howard left the Lakers in the summer of 2013, signing with the Houston Rockets. He returned to the Lakers twice later in his career, including the 2019-20 championship-winning season.

Kobe Bryant Was Never The Same After Achilles Injury

After his Achilles injury, Kobe Bryant played a total of 107 games in his final three years. Bryant was never the same after the injury and retired at the end of the 2015-16 season.

But if Bryant and Dwight Howard made it work, it’s one of the biggest ifs for the Lakers franchise. They still had Pau Gasol and Metta Sandiford-Artest on their roster, so anything could have happened.

The Golden State Warriors were still in the early years of what would be their dynasty. Maybe even a Kobe vs. LeBron James NBA Finals could have happened too.

Dwight Howard’s Lakers Redemption

Upon leaving the Lakers in 2013, Dwight Howard became a journeyman. He spent three years in Houston before bouncing around to the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

Howard signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2019, completing his redemption arc for the purple and gold franchise. He was vital in the playoffs, helping the Lakers win their 17th title.