The Los Angeles Lakers may have lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, but they put the NBA world on notice that they’re a legitimate title contender.

Five-time champion Magic Johnson wouldn’t be surprised to see the Lakers and Spurs collide in the West Finals in May after their “fantastic” down-to-the-wire matchup.

“What a fantastic game between the two best teams in the Western Conference,” Johnson wrote on X after the Spurs’ 99-96 victory.

“I can see both of these teams in the Western Conference Finals this summer! It was truly a game of two halves: the Lakers dominated the first half, and the Spurs took over in the second,” added Johnson.

As Johnson alluded to, the Spurs outscored the Lakers 61-42 in the second half after Luka Doncic and Co. had taken a commanding 54-38 lead into the break.

Spurs Acknowledge Lakers as Threats

Friday’s game marked the Lakers’ first test against a top-five West seed this season, fueling skepticism that their 15–3 record was inflated by a soft schedule. Los Angeles quickly silenced those doubts, dominating San Antonio on both ends of the floor for most of the first half — a performance that even impressed Victor Wembanyama.

“As a team, I wasn’t sure what [the Lakers] were built of, just from the start of the season,” Wemby said after the game.

“But it’s real. It’s for real. They’re good,” Wemby added, praising the Lakers.

Lakers Proud Even in Loss

The Lakers had no reason to hang their heads after Friday’s game, with JJ Redick suggesting the team grew “better” from its biggest test yet.

“The reality is, that’s the barometer in the West right now, and this was a great test for us,” Redick said after the game, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

“We’ll get better from it. They’re disappointed right now, and it’s a natural emotion from losing a game. I told them this morning, ‘We’re going to get feedback [from the game]. And when we wake up tomorrow, if we’ve won the game or lost, we’re still a good team on Saturday morning.'”

Redick admitted his team suffered “momentary mental lapses” in the second half, squandering a massive first-half lead. Even so, he saw no reason to take his players to task over the loss.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves — returning from a five-game absence — echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“We lost to a team that went to the Finals last year by three, a team that’s been together for a couple years, but we’re still fairly new to one another,” he said of losing to the Spurs.

So there’s a lot of positives you can take from it.”

Next up, the Lakers (15-4) stay on the road for back-to-back games against the Memphis Grizzlies (15-5) on Sunday and the Houston Rockets (14-5) on Monday.