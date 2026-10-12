Ex-Lakers Player Gets Cut By Denver Nuggets

A former Los Angeles Lakers veteran is hitting NBA waivers this week.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Lonnie Walker IV will get a chance to hit the open market once again. It turns out that the Denver Nuggets stint was not successful this offseason.

Back in August, Walker joined the Nuggets after playing overseas for Maccabi Tel Aviv. It was another return to the NBA for the former Lakers forward.

The Nuggets rolled out Walker for just eight minutes in his lone preseason game with the team. He scored one point during that time.

Lonnie Walker’s Run With The Lakers

The Lakers were the second team to give Walker a chance in the NBA.

In 2022-2023, Walker was coming off a four-year run with the San Antonio Spurs. As a reserve in 2021-2022, Walker played in 70 games for the Spurs, seeing the court for 23.0 minutes per game.

The veteran produced averages of 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

When he joined the Lakers, Walker played in 56 games, garnering 32 starts. He saw the court for 23.2 minutes per game, shooting 44.8% from the field. Walker also produced an average of 11.7 minutes per game, coming down with 1.9 rebounds, and dishing out 1.1 assists per game.

After his run with the Lakers, Walker joined the Brooklyn Nets. He didn’t stick with Brooklyn beyond that one season, instead rolling with the Boston Celtics for a preseason run. However, Walker didn’t make the final cut. That forced him to join Žalgiris Kaunas, a club in Lithuania.

After a run overseas, Walker came back to the NBA during the 2024-2025 NBA season to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. That 20-game run was the last time he was seen in the NBA during the regular season.